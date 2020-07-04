App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on July 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 7 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights. The Vande Bharat Mission entered its fourth phase from July 3 onwards.

"Over 5.03 lakh Indians have returned home from 137 countries after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. "Considering that the initial target to bring stranded Indians with compelling reasons was only 2 lakh, this is a significant achievement," it said.

In a statement, the MEA said a total of 5,03,990 stranded Indians from 137 countries have returned to India after the commencement of the mega evacuation mission. It said Kerala received a maximum of 94,085 stranded Indians, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 4:

Ex-India to foreign stations (All timings in the schedule below are local timings):

AI 0127 DELHI 2:20 CHICAGO 7:25
AI 0101 DELHI 3:10 NEW YORK 9:00
AI 0173 DELHI 3:30 SAN FRANCISCO 7:00
AI 1919 DELHI 7:30 BISHKEK 11:35
AI 1943 MUMBAI 8:05 DAMMAM 9:20
AI 1233 DELHI 9:00 YANGON 13:30
AI 0921 MUMBAI 9:30 RIYADH 11:30
AI 1923 DELHI 11:30 MOSCOW 15:40
AI 0111 DELHI 14:00 LONDON 19:00
AI 0991 DELHI 16:35 JEDDAH 19:20

AI 0931 MUMBAI 23:40 JEDDAH 2:20

Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (All timings in the schedule below are local timings):

AI 0102 DELHI 13:30 CHENNAI 16:30
AI 0188 DELHI 14:15 HYDERABAD 16:15
AI 0128 MUMBAI 11:30 BENGALURU 13:30
AI 1924 DELHI 2:35 CHENNAI 5:35
AI 0104 DELHI 12:30 MUMBAI 14:40
AI 1920 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI 15:25
AI 1920 DELHI 16:25 CHENNAI 19:25
AI 1902 JOHANNESBURG 14:15 MUMBAI 2:45
AI 1234 YANGON 14:30 LUCKNOW 16:15
AI 1234 LUCKNOW 17:15 DELHI 18:15
AI 1944 DAMMAM 10:20 KOZHIKODE 17:10
AI 0301 SYDNEY 9:15 DELHI 17:25
AI 0301 DELHI 19:25 VISAKHAPATNAM 21:35
AI 1940 RIYADH 13:30 TRIVANDRUM 21:00
AI 1924 MOSCOW 16:40 DELHI 1:35
AI 0102 NEW YORK 12:30 DELHI 12:00

AI 0126 CHICAGO 12:00 DELHI 13:05

Here is the repatriation flight schedule for July 3:

Ex-India to foreign stations (departure in local time):

AI 0187 DELHI 1:00 TORONTO 6:45
AI 0103 DELHI 1:15 WASHINGTON DC 7:05
AI 0191 MUMBAI 1:30 NEWARK 7:55
AI 0127 DELHI 2:20 CHICAGO 7:25
AI 0101 DELHI 3:10 NEW YORK 9:00
AI 1929 MUMBAI 4:00 DAMMAM 4:50
AI 0273 CHENNAI 7:30 COLOMBO 9:00
AI 0921 MUMBAI 7:30 RIYADH 9:30
AI 1919 DELHI 7:30 BISHKEK 11:35
AI 1310 DELHI 7:35 MANILA 16:35
AI 1231 DELHI 9:00 DHAKA 12:00
AI 1901 MUMBAI 10:30 JOHANNESBURG 16:15
AI 1923 DELHI 11:30 MOSCOW 15:40
AI 0302 DELHI 13:55 SYDNEY 7:20

AI 0129 MUMBAI 14:00 LONDON 19:00

Air India repatriation schedule for July 3

Arrival into India ex-foreign stations (arrival in local time):

AI 0274 COLOMBO 10:00 CHENNAI 11:20
AI 1232 DHAKA 13:00 DELHI 15:15
AI 1920 BISHKEK 12:35 DELHI 15:25
AI 1920 DELHI 16:25 KOCHI 19:25
AI 1930 DAMMAM 6:50 KANNUR 13:40
AI 1942 RIYADH 10:30 KOZHIKODE 18:00
AI 1311 MANILA 18:30 DELHI 22:30
AI 1311 DELHI 23:30 JAIPUR 0:30AI 1924 MOSCOW 16:40 DELHI 1:35
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Air India #India #vande bharat

