Negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination mandatory for entering Punjab from August 16

The directions, issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a Covid review meeting, also said there will be strict monitoring of people coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.

PTI
August 14, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

The Punjab government Saturday announced that from Monday the state will allow entry to only those who are either fully vaccinated against coronavirus or have a negative RT-PCR report.

The directions, issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a COVID review meeting, also said there will be strict monitoring of people coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu.

According to an official statement, Singh expressed concern about the positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the country, which probably also pushed Punjab’s positivity rate marginally up to 0.2 per cent in the last week.

The new restrictions will apply to all those entering Punjab by road, rail or air, the chief minister said, adding if a person does not fulfil either of the criteria, he/she will have to undergo RAT (rapid antigen test) unless they recently recovered from COVID.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Amid reports of COVID cases from schools, the CM also directed that only fully vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, or those recently recovered from COVID, physically teach in schools and colleges.

Online learning option will remain available to all children, he said.

Several school students have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.

Punjab has so far reported 5,99,846 coronavirus cases and 16,334 fatalities.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
first published: Aug 14, 2021 01:38 pm

