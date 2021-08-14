Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 35,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours

August 14, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

1.20 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.46 percent. Globally, more than 20.61 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 43.44 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 52.95 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After facing the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.21 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,30,254 deaths. A total of 3,13,02,345 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 3,85,227 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises