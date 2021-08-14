Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 35,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Canada to mandate Covid vaccine for government workers
The Canadian government announced Friday it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant. "We know that vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic," said Dominic LeBlanc, a government minister in charge of Canada's federal bureaucracy. "We expect federal public servants to want to comply with this mandatory requirement," he added. A deadline for inoculations for some 300,000 public servants will be announced in the coming weeks.