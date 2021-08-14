MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
August 14, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 35,743 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 52.95 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After facing the brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.21 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,30,254 deaths. A total of 3,13,02,345 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 3,85,227 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises
1.20 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.46 percent. Globally, more than 20.61 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 43.44 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 52.95 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • August 14, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Canada to mandate Covid vaccine for government workers

    The Canadian government announced Friday it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant. "We know that vaccines are the best way to end this pandemic," said Dominic LeBlanc, a government minister in charge of Canada's federal bureaucracy. "We expect federal public servants to want to comply with this mandatory requirement," he added. A deadline for inoculations for some 300,000 public servants will be announced in the coming weeks.

     

  • August 14, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases and 35,743 recoveries in the last 24 hrs

    Total recoveries: 3,13,38,088 

    Active cases: 3,87,673 

    Weekly positivity rate: 2.05% 

    Total vaccination: 53.61 crores

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 14, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 49,17,00,577 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to August 13 with 22,29,798 samples being tested on Friday.

  • August 14, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Canada to require COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

    Canada has said that it will soon require all federal public servants and many other workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it looks to boost its already world-leading inoculation rate amid a Delta variant-driven surge in new infections. The vaccine mandate, which will also include air, train and cruise ship travelers, comes just two days ahead of an expected election call by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and could prove to be a wedge issue in the campaign, with Conservatives quick to suggest it was an overstep. (Reuters)

  • August 14, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to revie COVID-19 situation

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be visiting Kerala on August 16 to review the COVID-19 situation in the southern state. He is also likely to visit Guwahati in Assam on August 17 for holding a review meeting there, sources said. According to the sources, the Union minister is likely to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and hold a meeting with state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in Covid management there. Mandaviya will be accompanied by director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officials of the health ministry. Kerala reported 20,452 new coronavirus cases and 114 deaths due to the infection yesterday, taking the caseload to 3,62,090 and the death toll to 18,394. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 14, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 6,686 COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths

    Maharashtra reported 6,686 new coronavirus infections and 158 fatalities yesterday, taking the tally of cases to 63,82,076 and death toll to 1,34,730, a health department official said. On Thursday, the state had reported 6,388 new cases and 208 fatalities. As many as 5,861 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered patients to 61,80,871 on the day. There are 3,70,890 people in home quarantine and 2,676 in institutional quarantine. The number of active patients stands at 63,004. Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 96.85 percent while the fatality rate is 2.11 percent. (PTI)

  • August 14, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Rs 14744.99 crore approved for states, UTs under COVID-19 emergency response package

    The Union Health Ministry approved another installment of Rs 14744.99 crore under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-II package) to all states and UTs yesterday. In view of the second wave, its spread into rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, and the evolving pandemic situation, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)' on July 8 amounting to Rs 23,123 crore. This scheme is to be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the ministry said in a statement. (PTI)

  • August 14, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 763 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,78,733 yesterday as 763 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,471, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Three deaths each were reported from Golaghat and Sivasagar while Darrang and Kamrup Metro reported two fatalities each during the day. Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon reported one death each. The current death rate is 0.95 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. At present, the number of active cases in the state is 8,654. (PTI)

  • August 14, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.61 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.