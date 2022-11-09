Maharashtra logs 130 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,320

Representative image.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,33,812, while two more patients succumbed to the infection and 226 recovered in the state, said the health department.

The state-wide coronavirus death toll increased to 1,48,398 after two patients -- one each in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai -- succumbed to the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, said a health department bulletin.

Maharashtra had reported 188 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Tuesday.

With 10,764 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,53,80,728, said the bulletin.

The Mumbai administrative circle, that includes the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reported the highest fresh cases at 68, followed by Pune (39), Nashik (8), Nagpur (4), Akola (3), Kolhapur (3), Latur (3) and Aurangabad circles (2), said the department.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The number of recovered cases rose to 79,84,094 after 226 more patients recuperated, leaving the state with 1,320 active cases, said the bulletin.

Of the 1,320 active COVID-19 cases, the highest 392 were in Pune, followed by 357 and 271 in Mumbai and Thane districts, respectively, among others, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,33,812; fresh cases 130; death toll 1,48,398; recoveries 79,84,094; active cases 1,320; total tests 8,53,80,728.