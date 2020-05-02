Lockdown 3.0 | MHA clarifies on movement of vehicles and cab services in Orange zones

Following comprehensive guidelines issued on May 1 for the extended lockdown period that ends on May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification that the inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited in Orange zones but cabs and personal four-wheelers are allowed only for permitted activities.

The release issued on May 2 states that this clarification was in order to remove confusion regarding guidelines on movement of persons and vehicles.

The MHA statement outlines that two other activities have been allowed with restrictions:

- Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only.

- Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles.

The government extended the lockdown until May 17 and issued extensive guidelines to demarcate restrictions and relaxations in different zones.

This was done to gradually restart the economic activity across the country that has seen most businesses stay shut for as many as 40 days.

