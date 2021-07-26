MARKET NEWS

Kerala reports three more Zika virus cases; tally rises to 51

State Health Minister Veena George said three Thiruvananthapuram natives, aged 53, 21 and 30 years, tested positive for the infection and this was confirmed at the virology lab at the Medical college.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
Representative image

Three more cases of Zika virus was confirmed in Kerala taking the caseload in the state to 51, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

"Till now, we have recorded 51 confirmed cases of Zika virus infection. Currently, five persons are under treatment," the minister said in a release.

According to the release, none of the infected persons are pregnant and their health is stable and hence not admitted to hospital.
Jul 26, 2021

