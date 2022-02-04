India reports 1,49,394 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, down 13%

Representative image

India logged 1,49,394 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, marking a decline of 13 per cent in daily infections while the total confirmed cases rose to 4,19, 52, 712.

The tally of active caseload in India now stands at 14,35,569 which is 3.42 per cent of the official number of cases registered so far.

The volume of active cases has contracted by 6.8 per cent.

The country also registered 1,072 deaths due to the infectious disease, including 601 fatalities from Kerala which comprised 441 reconciled deaths and 160 new deaths in the state. With this, the tally of confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in India has reached 5,00,055.

Kerala, which has been reporting the highest number of COVID infections everyday for long, registered a decline of 8,745 in the number of active cases while five states and Union Territories including Rajasthan reported a marginal increase in the number of active cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meanwhile, Maharashtra which registered a drop of 15,058 in the number of active cases, reported 75 deaths due to the infectious disease in a day.

Also, 4,00,17,088 people have been declared as having recovered from the infection, which included 2, 46, 674 recoveries in a day.

The rolling average of weekly COVID test positivity rate in the country is now 12.03 per cent while the daily test positivity rate was 9.27 per cent.

A total of 73.58 crore total COVID tests have been conducted in India so far, which included 16,11,666 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.