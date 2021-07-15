IMA opposes one-week of mandatory AYUSH training for medical interns

Representative Image

The Indian Medical Association has objected to the inclusion of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Sowa-Rigpa) into the modern medical system during the training of medical students. The IMA has suggested, “it is contrary to the established norms, superfluous and an attempt to initiate mixopathy”.

In a letter addressed to the National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 15, the IMA said: “It is not prudent for an intern trained in modern medicine to partake and practice a system of medicine which he has not learned in under graduation with know-how and show-how paradigms.”

“And straightaway coming to do it in an internship is dangerous to the public and the system.”

The doctors’ body further pointed out that AYUSH is vast and “working there for a week the intern will not learn any new skill, and there is no clarity who shall be their mentor, and will they be assessed by NMC faculty norms or not”.

The IMA also asked how will one week of mandatory AYUSH training augment the competency of a medical intern? Taunting the NMC for proposing a one-week elective posting in an AYUSH medicine branch, the IMA asked: “Are we adding engineering and Agriculture science too for a week as it will make him a perfect human being?”

The Indian Medical Association added: “One week-period exposure, especially in another system of medicine will only pave the way to a half-baked mixopath, which is disastrous for the country.”

“IMA fully opposes the inclusion of one-week exclusive elective posting which is contrary to the established norms, superfluous, and an attempt to initiate mixopathy. IMA strives for purity of profession.”

“The rider for the said elective is very clear to the effect that provided the said discipline is available in the same college or institution where the internship is being done by the intern,” the letter read. It added: “In this pretext, attempts will be made to introduce all these disciplines inside the modern medical hospitals, and slowly mixopathy will creep in.”

