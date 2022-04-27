English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 25-Days Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Hospital-based surveillance for sexually transmitted diseases to start in India: ICMR

    The study’s objective is to examine the frequency, clinical laboratory features, antimicrobial resistance patterns and treatment outcomes related to STIs.

    Ayushman Kumar
    April 27, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
    The total number of people living with HIV in India in the year 2020 was estimated at 23.19 lakh.

    The total number of people living with HIV in India in the year 2020 was estimated at 23.19 lakh.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will start a hospital-based surveillance network for sexually transmitted infection (STI) data collection to study antimicrobial resistance patterns (AMR) in India.

    The study’s objective is to examine the frequency, clinical laboratory features, antimicrobial resistance patterns (AMR) and treatment outcomes related to STIs in the population along with the establishment of a national hospital-based surveillance network.

    The data, according to ICMR, will serve as an ‘invaluable tool in predicting the burden of the disease existing in our society’.

    According to the premium research institute, the data collected from six regions --East, West, North, South, Central, and North East --will serve as a platform for additional clinical research and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based studies in medical institutes across India for appropriate intervention.

    The duration of the study will be of three years after which this data will be used to generate hypotheses related to STI disease, and the repository platform will be utilised in the future for further research studies, ICMR said.

    Close

    Related stories

    This will help experts formulate patient management and diagnostic protocols, and develop a public health policy, ICMR said.

    The letter of intent for surveillance from ICMR states that although the STI cases are widely evidenced in India, systematic epidemiological studies to determine their exact prevalence are yet not available.

    ‘There is an utmost need for data on clinical signs & symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, the clinical course of STI diseases, disease spectrum, and outcomes of patients,’ the letter read.

    The collected data will be stored in the central server or cloud and analysis will be done by a team of experts and scientists at ICMR. Furthermore, the data will be used to generate hypotheses related to STI disease and the repository platform will be utilised in the future for further research studies, ICMR said.

    As per the National AIDS Control Organisation’s surveillance report, the total number of people living with HIV in India in the year 2020 was estimated at 23.19 lakh.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ayushman Kumar Ayushman covers health and pharma for MoneyControl
    Tags: #ICMR #sexually transmitted diseases
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 06:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.