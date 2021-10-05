MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Delhi govt to issue health cards to residents, project gets Cabinet nod

The health card will act like a unique health identity for each person through which everything from medical history to appointment dates can be accessed, the Delhi government said.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

The Delhi government, as part of its upcoming Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, will provide a unique health card to "each and every citizen" of the national capital, an official release stated on October 5.

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day, has issued its financial nod to the health card project, it said.

"As part of the HIMS project, health cards will be assigned to each citizen, which will be a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient’s medical history using the card and the patients will be able to take appointments from home," the government said.

The health card will act as a unique health identity for each individual through which everything from the holder's medical history to appointment dates can be accessed, it added.

The Kejriwal government has decided to keep a minimum eligibility criteria for availing the health cards. For adults, the voter ID card of NCT of Delhi will be the only mandatory document, whereas, children aged 1 to 18 would be issued a health card linked to the cards issued to their parents.

Close

Related stories

The cards, which will be unique for each of the beneficiaries, will have the complete demographic and key clinical details, along with other related information about the individual's eligibility under various health schemes and programs of Delhi government, it said.

The cards will be secured with QR Codes or cryptographs and similar technology to contain the encrypted information about the unique ID, demographic details and key clinical details of citizens.

The Delhi government will be setting up a centralised support centre and counters to facilitate the issuance of cards, as well as rectifying errors.

The citizens of Delhi along with their family members would be able to pre-register themselves for issuance of a temporary e-health card.

"The citizens shall be issued a temporary e-health card for duration of one year after pre-registration and the same shall be converted to permanent card once the citizen details have been validated through surveys and all the required data is updated subsequently," the government said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #Health Card #Health Information Management System (HIMS)
first published: Oct 5, 2021 10:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.