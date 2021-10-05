Delhi govt to issue health cards to residents, project gets Cabinet nod

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

The Delhi government, as part of its upcoming Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, will provide a unique health card to "each and every citizen" of the national capital, an official release stated on October 5.

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day, has issued its financial nod to the health card project, it said.

"As part of the HIMS project, health cards will be assigned to each citizen, which will be a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient’s medical history using the card and the patients will be able to take appointments from home," the government said.

The health card will act as a unique health identity for each individual through which everything from the holder's medical history to appointment dates can be accessed, it added.

The Kejriwal government has decided to keep a minimum eligibility criteria for availing the health cards. For adults, the voter ID card of NCT of Delhi will be the only mandatory document, whereas, children aged 1 to 18 would be issued a health card linked to the cards issued to their parents.

The cards, which will be unique for each of the beneficiaries, will have the complete demographic and key clinical details, along with other related information about the individual's eligibility under various health schemes and programs of Delhi government, it said.

The cards will be secured with QR Codes or cryptographs and similar technology to contain the encrypted information about the unique ID, demographic details and key clinical details of citizens.

The Delhi government will be setting up a centralised support centre and counters to facilitate the issuance of cards, as well as rectifying errors.

The citizens of Delhi along with their family members would be able to pre-register themselves for issuance of a temporary e-health card.

"The citizens shall be issued a temporary e-health card for duration of one year after pre-registration and the same shall be converted to permanent card once the citizen details have been validated through surveys and all the required data is updated subsequently," the government said.