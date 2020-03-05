Coronavirus outbreak: Lucknow bans sale of meat, fish in open areas

In view of the sudden surge in Coronavirus cases across India, Lucknow city of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh has banned the sale of meat and fish in open areas. Regular fogging will also be done to sanitise areas where animal products are sold.

The step was taken by Lucknow administration on March 5 to ensure that the deadly disease does not spread through meat. While, so far, all reported cases of the novel Coronavirus have occurred due to human contact, there are speculations about the disease originally spreading in China from a livestock market.

The step was taken after 30 people in the country tested positive for Coronavirus, or COVID-19, although no deaths have been reported yet.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said hotels and restaurants have also been told to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Prakash has also asked all the cow shelters to be sanitized.

He held a review meeting to ensure that all civic bodies and other concerned authorities are prepared to handle an outbreak of the disease in the city. Representatives of the hotel industry, the Chief Development Officer and the Chief Medical officer of Lucknow attended the meeting.

The District Magistrate ordained: “If any patient exhibits symptoms of Coronavirus infection, they must be referred immediately; there should be no laxity in the approach.”

Six hospitals, including Dr Shyama Prasad Hospital, the Lok Bandhu Hospital and the Balrampur Hospital, have been told to be prepared to handle Coronavirus cases.

So far, seven persons have been suspected of being infected by the Coronavirus, of which six cases were from Agra and one from Lucknow. All of them will be in quarantine until their reports arrive from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

(With agency inputs)