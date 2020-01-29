Coronavirus outbreak | Left terms govt advisory on prevention through Unani medicine as misinformation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) recently chided the government's advisory about coronavirus prevention through Unani medicine as misinformation. The reply came soon after the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted a press release with details of the advisory.

In a January 29 tweet by PIB, the Bureau stated, “Advisory for #CoronaVirus, Homoeopathy for Prevention of Coronavirus Infections, Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection (sic).”

The Bureau also attached a link to its website, which contained the press release with all the details. It includes instructions such as maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, using an N95 mask while travelling, among others.

The CPI (M) was quick to respond by tweeting:



Shocking that the Govt would resort to blatant misinformation in a serious Public Health issue which can affect lives of people. This is sheer madness! https://t.co/mtLDwyGGms — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) January 29, 2020



The PIB is yet to reply to this statement.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.