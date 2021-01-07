MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

India reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases according to the official update on January 7. Active cases in the country increased after 40 days. However, the number of recoveries crossed the 1 crore-mark.

Chaitanya Mallapur
January 07, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

As many as 20,346 new COVID-19 cases were reported on January 7, taking India's overall tally above 1.03 crore, according to the health ministry’s latest update.

India reported 222 more deaths (below the 300 mark for 13th day in a row) and 19,587 recoveries in the previous 24 hours, the latest release showed. Active cases increased after 40 days to 2,28,083 with a rise of 537 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (6,394 or 31 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,382), Chhattisgarh (1,050), West Bengal (868) and Tamil Nadu (811). These five states accounted for 66 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

2021-covid-19-Jan7 (1)

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Maharashtra also reported the most deaths (66) during this period, followed by Kerala (25), West Bengal (22), Delhi (16) and  Tamil Nadu (11). These five states account for 63 percent of all new deaths reported across the country.

About 14 states and Union Territories -- Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths during the aforementioned period.

India’s recovery rate stood at 96.4 percent. While Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu recorded the highest recovery rate (99.8 percent), Sikkim reported the lowest (90 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,110 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (4,382), West Bengal (1,271), Karnataka (1,238) and Uttar Pradesh (1,067).

2021-covid-19-Jan7

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 1,03,95,278 (1.03 crore) with 1,00,16,859 (1 crore) recoveries and 1,50,336 deaths, according to the update on January 7. The mortality rate in the country stood at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest of 3.2 percent. More than 9 lakh daily tests were conducted on January 6, taking the total number of tests carried out in India till date to 17.84 crore.

2021-covid-19-update JAN7 (2)

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: What you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per 10 lakh population.

As many as 73 people have been found to be infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus from the United Kingdom, as on January 6.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #Kerala
first published: Jan 7, 2021 11:40 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.