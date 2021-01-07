Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Representative image

As many as 20,346 new COVID-19 cases were reported on January 7, taking India's overall tally above 1.03 crore, according to the health ministry’s latest update.

India reported 222 more deaths (below the 300 mark for 13th day in a row) and 19,587 recoveries in the previous 24 hours, the latest release showed. Active cases increased after 40 days to 2,28,083 with a rise of 537 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (6,394 or 31 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,382), Chhattisgarh (1,050), West Bengal (868) and Tamil Nadu (811). These five states accounted for 66 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most deaths (66) during this period, followed by Kerala (25), West Bengal (22), Delhi (16) and Tamil Nadu (11). These five states account for 63 percent of all new deaths reported across the country.

About 14 states and Union Territories -- Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths during the aforementioned period.

India’s recovery rate stood at 96.4 percent. While Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu recorded the highest recovery rate (99.8 percent), Sikkim reported the lowest (90 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,110 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (4,382), West Bengal (1,271), Karnataka (1,238) and Uttar Pradesh (1,067).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 1,03,95,278 (1.03 crore) with 1,00,16,859 (1 crore) recoveries and 1,50,336 deaths, according to the update on January 7. The mortality rate in the country stood at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest of 3.2 percent. More than 9 lakh daily tests were conducted on January 6, taking the total number of tests carried out in India till date to 17.84 crore.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per 10 lakh population.

As many as 73 people have been found to be infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus from the United Kingdom, as on January 6.