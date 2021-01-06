73 Indians infected with new UK strain of coronavirus so far: Health Ministry

All the infected persons have been kept in isolation in single room at designated healthcare facilities run by the respective state governments.

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 73, the Health Ministry informed on January 6.

Currently, eight of the COVID-19 positive samples that were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing have shown presence of the UK strain of the virus.

The mutant COVID-19 strain was also found in 20 samples at IGIB New Delhi, 30 at NIV Pune, 11 at NIMHANS Bengaluru, three at CCMB Hyderabad, and one at NCBG Kalyani.

The close contacts of all the 73 UK returnees who tested COVID-19 positive and were found carrying the mutant UK strain of the virus have also been put under quarantine.

Additionally, the government is also conducting comprehensive contact tracing to identify co-travellers, family members, and others who might have been exposed to the more potent strain of the novel coronavirus.

The UK variant of the coronavirus has already spread to countries like France, Denmark, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Australia, Sweden, Canada, Lebanon, Germany, and Singapore.

The Government of India has taken cognizance of the reports of the virus and the Civil Aviation Ministry has accordingly announced that all UK returnees will have to get RT-PCR COVID-19 tests done upon arrival in India. They are also required to get COVID-19 tests done 82 hours before boarding a flight to India from the UK.