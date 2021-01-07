Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 6.28 lakh with 654 new cases; 16 more die

January 07, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

total caseload, the data stated. Globally, more than 8.71 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.8 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 289th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,03,74,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,114 deaths. A total of 99,97,272 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,27,546 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.19 percent of the