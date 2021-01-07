MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 07, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 6.28 lakh with 654 new cases; 16 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 289th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,03,74,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,114 deaths. A total of 99,97,272 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,27,546 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.19 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. Globally, more than 8.71 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.8 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 07, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: International flights on January 7: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission  The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 13,178 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 5, carrying over 17.56 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,587 were inbound flights carrying 10,67,115 passengers and 6,591 were outbound flights with 6,89,106 fliers. The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021.  Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 7:  Air India repatriation schedule for January 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)   > AI 1234: Delhi (9.00) to Yangon > AI 1901: Mumbai (8.45) to Kuwait   Air India repatriation schedule for January 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)   > AI 1233: Yangon to Delhi (17.45)   > AI 1902: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.35)

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Japan LIVE Updates | Japan to declare emergency for Tokyo area amid winter wave of COVID-19

    Japan will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures today as record numbers of new cases of COVID-19 strain the country's healthcare system. The measures take effect tomorrow and are set to last at least until February 7. It is the second time for Japan to declare a state of emergency to deal with the pandemic. The last one, instated by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last spring, covered the whole country and lasted more than a month. (Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | In this tweet, the union health ministry shares details of new COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population reported in the last 7 days

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar reports 408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

    Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,55,096 as 408 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,420, according to a health department bulletin. At least 424 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,49,520. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.81 percent. Bihar now has 4,156 active cases, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi records 654 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more die

    Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and16 fatalities linked to the disease yesterday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 percent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,625, they said. The active cases tally on the day dropped to 4,481 from 4,562 the previous day, it said. Delhi had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 percent. (PTI) 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 289th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.