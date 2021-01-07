Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 6.28 lakh with 654 new cases; 16 more die

Coronavirus Live updates: International flights on January 7: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 13,178 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till January 5, carrying over 17.56 lakh passengers. Of these, 6,587 were inbound flights carrying 10,67,115 passengers and 6,591 were outbound flights with 6,89,106 fliers. The mission is currently in Phase 8 which will continue until March 28, 2021. Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for January 7: Air India repatriation schedule for January 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time) > AI 1234: Delhi (9.00) to Yangon > AI 1901: Mumbai (8.45) to Kuwait Air India repatriation schedule for January 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time) > AI 1233: Yangon to Delhi (17.45) > AI 1902: Kuwait to Vijayawada (18.35)
