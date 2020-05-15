App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 8,400

With 27,524 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674 ), Gujarat (9,591) and Delhi (8,470).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India now has as many as 81,970 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,649 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 51,401 are active cases while 27,919 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With 27,524 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674 ), Gujarat (9,591) and Delhi (8,470).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced a few measures for migrant workers, including provision of food and rental accommodation.

The Delhi government has recommended opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra government might extend the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and cities like Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Screen Shot 2020-05-15 at 9.07.41 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2205119248
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam87392
5Bihar9944117
6Chandigarh191373
7Chhattisgarh60560
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi84703045115
10Goa1470
11Gujarat95913753586
12Haryana81843911
13Himachal Pradesh74392
14Jammu and Kashmir98348511
15Jharkhand197873
16Karnataka98746035
17Kerala5604914
18Ladakh43220
19Madhya Pradesh44262171237
20Maharashtra2752460591019
21Manipur320
22Meghalaya13111
23Mizoram110
24Odisha6111583
25Puducherry1391
26Punjab193522332
27Rajasthan45342580125
28Tamil Nadu9674224066
29Telengana141495034
30Tripura156290
31Uttarakhand78501
32Uttar Pradesh3902207288
33West Bengal2377768215
Total number of confirmed cases in India81970#279202649
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 44.4 lakh infections and over 3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 15, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CSD canteens may soon provide Indian products only: Report

CSD canteens may soon provide Indian products only: Report

Pakistan's deficit and poverty rate to soar due to coronavirus

Pakistan's deficit and poverty rate to soar due to coronavirus

Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots until May 31: Report

Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots until May 31: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.