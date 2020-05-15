Coronavirus state-wise tally May 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 8,400

With 27,524 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674 ), Gujarat (9,591) and Delhi (8,470).
India now has as many as 81,970 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,649 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 51,401 are active cases while 27,919 people have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
With 27,524 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674 ), Gujarat (9,591) and Delhi (8,470).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced a few measures for migrant workers, including provision of food and rental accommodation.
The Delhi government has recommended opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms, PTI reported.
The Maharashtra government might extend the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and cities like Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2205
|1192
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|87
|39
|2
|5
|Bihar
|994
|411
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|37
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|60
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|8470
|3045
|115
|10
|Goa
|14
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9591
|3753
|586
|12
|Haryana
|818
|439
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|74
|39
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|983
|485
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|197
|87
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|987
|460
|35
|17
|Kerala
|560
|491
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4426
|2171
|237
|20
|Maharashtra
|27524
|6059
|1019
|21
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|611
|158
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1935
|223
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4534
|2580
|125
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|9674
|2240
|66
|29
|Telengana
|1414
|950
|34
|30
|Tripura
|156
|29
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|78
|50
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3902
|2072
|88
|33
|West Bengal
|2377
|768
|215
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|81970#
|27920
|2649
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 44.4 lakh infections and over 3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365