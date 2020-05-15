Coronavirus state-wise tally May 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 8,400

India now has as many as 81,970 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,649 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 51,401 are active cases while 27,919 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 27,524 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (9,674 ), Gujarat (9,591) and Delhi (8,470).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced a few measures for migrant workers, including provision of food and rental accommodation.

The Delhi government has recommended opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra government might extend the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and cities like Pune, Malegaon and Aurangabad, according to a report by The Indian Express.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2205 1192 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 87 39 2 5 Bihar 994 411 7 6 Chandigarh 191 37 3 7 Chhattisgarh 60 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 8470 3045 115 10 Goa 14 7 0 11 Gujarat 9591 3753 586 12 Haryana 818 439 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 74 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 983 485 11 15 Jharkhand 197 87 3 16 Karnataka 987 460 35 17 Kerala 560 491 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4426 2171 237 20 Maharashtra 27524 6059 1019 21 Manipur 3 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 611 158 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1935 223 32 27 Rajasthan 4534 2580 125 28 Tamil Nadu 9674 2240 66 29 Telengana 1414 950 34 30 Tripura 156 29 0 31 Uttarakhand 78 50 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3902 2072 88 33 West Bengal 2377 768 215 Total number of confirmed cases in India 81970# 27920 2649 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 44.4 lakh infections and over 3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

