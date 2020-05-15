Coronavirus India News Today LIVE | Punjab further relaxes curfew, allows shops to open from 7 am to 6 pm

Today is the fifty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 78,003. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,549.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second tranche of the economic package’s details amounting to over Rs 3 lakh crore for migrant workers, farmers and other segments of the economy to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been over 44.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.02 lakh people have died so far.