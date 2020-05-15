Live now
May 15, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Today LIVE | Punjab further relaxes curfew, allows shops to open from 7 am to 6 pm
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 78,003.
Today is the fifty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 78,003. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,549.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second tranche of the economic package’s details amounting to over Rs 3 lakh crore for migrant workers, farmers and other segments of the economy to help them tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.There have been over 44.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.02 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Punjab further relaxes curfew
Economic package a hoax: TMC
Trump rules out renegotiating trade deal with China
Coronavirus in the United States LIVE update | US records 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins University data
Coronavirus LIVE update | US senator unveils 18-point plan to hold China accountable for COVID-19 outbreak
A top US senator has unveiled an 18-point plan, including enhancing military ties with India, to hold the Chinese government accountable for its "lies, deception, and cover-ups" that ultimately led to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The prominent suggestions are moving manufacturing chain from China and deepening military-strategic ties India, Vietnam and Taiwan. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE update | Punjab further relaxes curfew, shops can now open from 7 am to 6 pm
Further relaxing the curfew imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Thursday extended the business hours of shops in the state, allowing them to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm.
Earlier, shops in Punjab were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE update | Migrant workers reach Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their homes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. One of them, Rita, says "My home is in Hardoi. My landlord has kicked me out as I couldn't pay rent. My children are small but there's no other option but to walk home." (ANI)
Coronavirus LIVE update | US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his administration has asked for the withdrawal of billions of dollars in American pension fund investments in China and that other similar actions are under consideration.
The US and China relations have deteriorated after the coronavirus outbreak. The US has expressed disappointment over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus which has claimed over 80,000 lives in America. China has also been accused of stealing Intellectual Property and research work. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE update | With regard to labour shortage amid COVID-19, CM Amarinder Singh has advanced dates of paddy nursery sowing and paddy transplantation by 10 days, operations of paddy nursing sowing have already begun from May 10 and paddy transplantation would begin on June 10: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab (ANI)
Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE update | JUST IN: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gives go-ahead to tiny/cottage industries in Ludhiana to resume operations. He asked district admin to immediately allow micro industries in non-containment mixed-use areas to function. (CNN News18)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE update | Idol makers at Kumartuli, the renowned idol-making hub in Kolkata, say they are expecting a huge loss in the coming days as the entire idol-making business has come to a halt due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. (ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come out with a string of measures for the migrant labourers, who have become the face of the humanitarian and economic crisis brought by the coronavirus outbreak, as she for the second day shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more: Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE update | People arrive at the fruit and vegetable market in Okhla to make sales and purchases, amid coronavirus-enforced lockdown. (ANI)