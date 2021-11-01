70% of population in Puducherry has been vaccinated against COVID-19: CM N Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said that the Department of Health here has so far covered about 70 percent of the population in the union Territory under the vaccination programme against coronavirus.

Speaking after unfurling the tricolour at an event to mark the 67th Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) of Puducherry, which marked the French colony’s merger with the Indian Union, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to get vaccinated so that they could protect themselves against the pandemic.

Rangasamy also stressed that the people should not lower their guard against the pandemic particularly during the forthcoming festival season.

"All should adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the government and the schemes implemented since he assumed office as chief minister six months ago.

"Puducherry is the best performing among the smaller states in implementing developmental schemes and taking care of the welfare of the people,” the chief minister added.

The government had launched a scheme to provide financial relief to the kind of COVID-19 victims a month ago, he said.

A sum of Rs 50,000 is paid from the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief fund to every family which loses a member due to the virus.

Rangasamy earlier inspected a guard of honour by the police.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her message on the occasion, greeted the people and recalled the services of those who fought for the freedom of Puducherry.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravana Kumar and officials were among those present.

Puducherry and the three other regions, which were under the French rule, became part of Indian union de facto on November 1, 1954.

Later, the Treaty of Cession inked then between the French and Indian governments was ratified in French parliament leading to "de jure" transfer of the French establishments in India to the Indian Union in 1962.