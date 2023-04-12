'Recognising and seizing opportunities': Marico's Harsh Mariwala offers key entrepreneurship advice

Harsh Mariwala took to Twitter to offer entrepreneurship advice.

Chairman of Marico Group Harsh Mariwala took to Twitter and shared a few suggestions for entrepreneurs , encouraging them to recognise opportunities that others may see as problems.

"At its core, entrepreneurship is about recognising and seizing opportunities that others may overlook or view as problems. Successful entrepreneurs have the ability to transform challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth.​ Remember adversities are opportunities showing up as imposters," Mariwala wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mariwala offered yet another suggestion on Twitter to entrepreneurs, urging them to take risks but ensure the "risks are accompanied by thoughtful planning and analysis in order to minimize potential negative outcomes".

"Entrepreneurship requires taking risks, but it is important to ensure that these risks are accompanied by thoughtful planning and analysis in order to minimize potential negative outcomes," he wrote on Twitter.



A few days earlier, OYO co-founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal had also urged young entrepreneurs to not give up early in their journey and added that determination and perseverance would eventually pay off.

"Most valuable trait for a young entrepreneur? Do not give up too early in your journey. Determination and perseverance always pays off," Agarwal had written on Twitter.

