Harsh Goenka shares data on Shark Tank judges' company losses. Then, Anupam Mittal's rebuttal

Industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted about Shark Tank India judges and their companies saying their ventures are mostly loss-making prompting Shaadi.com founder and “shark” Anupam Mittal to call the data biased, superficial and incomplete.
“I enjoy Shark Tank India as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding,” Goenka tweeted along with data about the judges’ ventures that listed their profits for financial year 2021-2022.
The data, that didn’t mention a source, listed only Aman Gupta’s company boAt reporting Rs 79 crore in profit while Mittal’s shaadi.com apparently was at a loss of Rs 27 crore in financial year 2020. It also said there has been no disclosure on profit since then.
Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart was apparently at a loss of Rs 102 crores while Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics was at a loss of Rs 75 crore. New entrant to the judges’ panel Amit Jain’s company Cardekho.com was also apparently loss making the last year with Rs 246 crores in negative.