Harsh Goenka shares data on Shark Tank judges' company losses. Then, Anupam Mittal's rebuttal

Industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted about Shark Tank India judges and their companies saying their ventures are mostly loss-making prompting Shaadi.com founder and “shark” Anupam Mittal to call the data biased, superficial and incomplete.

“I enjoy Shark Tank India as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding,” Goenka tweeted along with data about the judges’ ventures that listed their profits for financial year 2021-2022.

The data, that didn’t mention a source, listed only Aman Gupta’s company boAt reporting Rs 79 crore in profit while Mittal’s shaadi.com apparently was at a loss of Rs 27 crore in financial year 2020. It also said there has been no disclosure on profit since then.

Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart was apparently at a loss of Rs 102 crores while Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics was at a loss of Rs 75 crore. New entrant to the judges’ panel Amit Jain’s company Cardekho.com was also apparently loss making the last year with Rs 246 crores in negative.

As Namita Thapar’s Emcure Pharmaceuticals is not a start-up, it didn’t make it to the list.

Read More

Two days after Goenka’s viral tweet that got 2.1 million views, Anupam Mittal had a response.

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do

— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

“I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do,” Mittal tweeted slamming the data but also said he was happy to learn from industry stalwarts like Goenka.