Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: History, significance and inspiring quotes by the Tenth Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, was born on December 22 as per the Georgian calendar but his birthday is celebrated every year in accordance with the lunar calendar. This year, January 9 is observed his birth anniversary.

Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings have enlightened not only the people of the Sikh community, but several across the world. He was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666. At 9, Gobind Singh was installed as the tenth and final leader of the Sikhs after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Aurangzeb. He had four sons, all of whom died during his lifetime. One of his notable contributions to Sikhism was the founding of the Sikh warrior community called the Khalsa in 1699.

He also introduced the Five Ks, the five articles of faith--kesh, kangha, kara, kachera and kirpan--that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times.

He alone is a man who keeps his word, not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.

It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.

Those who call me God, will fall into the deep pit of hell. Regard me as one of his slaves and have no doubt whatever about it. I am a servant of the Supreme Being and have come to behold the wonderful drama of life.

In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear.

The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.

If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.

Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God. Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him. Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names. Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.

The ignorant person is totally blind he does not appreciate the value of the jewel

Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.