    Gurgaon couple arrested for torturing teen domestic help sacked by Max Life Insurance, PR firm

    The minor girl was rescued from the Gurgaon couple's home with several injuries on her hands, feet and mouth. The couple allegedly made her work and also beat her mercilessly daily. Along with not letting her sleep the whole night, they also didn't give her any food, according to the complaint.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
    Kamaljeet Kaur and Manish Khattar had hired the domestic help to care for their child. (Image credit: @DeepikaBhardwaj/Twitter)

    A husband and wife in Gurgaon near Delhi were sacked by their respective employers after they were arrested on February 8 for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who worked for them as a domestic help.

    The accused, Manish Khattar and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur were produced before a city court the same day. The court sent Khattar to two-day police remand while his wife was sent to judicial custody.

    Khattar, 36, was a deputy manager at Max Life Insurance in Gurgaon since April 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.


    “Max Life believes in upholding high level of ethical and moral conduct at all times. We have severed the employment of the individual with immediate effect,” Max Life Insurance tweeted in response to a tweet by journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj.