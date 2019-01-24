Gujarat minister writes to HRD ministry seeking a ban on popular game PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground aka PUBG is one of the most popular games that is played by millions around the world, including in India. The game which recently launched its fifth season is being played by not just teenagers, but even kids and adults.

This growing addiction has caused the Gujarat government to think about banning PUBG, and it has forwarded its request to the Centre.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has written a letter to the Union HRD, and IT ministries stating the increasing addiction of the youth for the game is affecting them physically and mentally.

“The PUBG mobile application is spreading like a contagious disease among kids and youth. It's like an addiction in which they do not care for their physical and mental health. And its features have a violent impact on the psyche of adolescents, which can be disastrous in the long run”, said the minister on Wednesday.

The news comes a day after the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended the state primary education department to pass a circular asking district authority to ensure necessary actions are taken against the growing addiction of students towards the game as it is adversely affecting their studies.

Chudasama also wrote about a case in Rajkot where a boy killed himself because he was not allowed to play the game, citing that it causes depression and loneliness amongst the players. Not just from Gujarat, but people from other states like Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and even in cities like Mumbai, people want the game to be removed from the app store.

Earlier, Gujarat had banned the suicidal game Blue Whale that challenged people to commit suicide, and Pokemon Go after several parents complained about their kids’ growing addiction.

Jagruti Pandya, the chairperson of Gujarat Child Rights body, said: “The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended a ban on the game across the country.”

The NCPCR has sent a letter to all states asking them to ban the game, said Pandya urging the states to ban the game citing its adverse effects.

(With inputs from PTI)