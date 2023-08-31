Google expands AI-driven search experience to India and Japan, enhances accessibility and features

Google has revealed its plans to extend the availability of its generative AI search experience beyond the U.S., marking the initial expansion in India and Japan. This advancement will be facilitated through Google's Search Labs in these regions, introducing a groundbreaking feature aimed at streamlining information retrieval within AI-powered summaries.

Originally introduced at the Google I/O Developer conference earlier this year, the AI-powered search feature, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), introduces a conversational facet to Google Search. Users can pose inquiries to Google about a particular topic, with the system returning answers in a manner akin to interacting with an AI chatbot. Over the past months, Google has iterated on the experience by integrating support for videos, images, local insights, travel recommendations, summaries, definitions, and assistance with coding-related queries.

Google has also been experimenting with integrating advertisements alongside its AI-generated responses to capitalise on the expanded real estate presented by the AI chat experience.

Supporting spoken queries

With the global rollout, SGE is being tailored to suit the nuances of the newly included regions.

In Japan, users will be able to engage with generative AI in their native language, while in India, the feature will support both English and Hindi. A language toggle will facilitate easy switching between the two languages. Google is also introducing voice input for India, catering to the preference for spoken queries over typed ones, accompanied by voice responses.

Search ads will continue to be displayed within dedicated ad slots on the page for both countries.

Also Read: Google announces Duet AI assistant for workspace apps at $30 per month

Accompanying this expansion, SGE introduces a novel functionality designed to enhance the discovery and accessibility of web pages that corroborate the information presented in AI-generated responses. Users will now notice a new arrow icon adjacent to data in an AI-powered overview. Clicking on this icon will lead users to relevant web pages where they can delve deeper into the context of the answers provided by the AI. This feature will debut in the U.S. initially and will subsequently be rolled out in India and Japan.

Demographic

Google has observed that SGE is particularly favored by younger users, especially those aged 18-24, who are inclined to pose queries in a more conversational manner. Users are now asking longer and more elaborate questions, contrasting the traditional method of employing brief keywords in standard Google searches.

While the company mentioned positive feedback regarding integrated ads, specific data on click-through rates was not disclosed.

To access SGE, users can find it within the Search Labs section of the Google app on Android and iOS, as well as on Chrome on desktop platforms. This development signifies Google's dedication to making AI-driven search interactions more inclusive and informative across diverse global audiences.

With inputs from Reuters