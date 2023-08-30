Google announces Duet AI assistant for workspace apps at $30 per month

The service will be available to existing Workspace subscribers but at an additional $30 per month for larger organizations. (Representative Image)

Google has announced that it is integrating Duet AI into Workspace apps for $30 per month for large businesses. The company hasn't finalised pricing for smaller organisations yet, however.

Google said it has been testing the AI features for a while now. It first announced Duet AI at I/O 2023, where it was pitched as a service that will help users draft mails, make presentations, and more across the suite of Google Workspace apps - Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides.

Also read | Google announces new sustainability APIs for Maps

The service will be available to existing Workspace subscribers but at an additional $30 per month for larger organisations.

Google will offer free trials for existing members, following which they can make up their mind to sign up or not.

Speaking with CNBC, Google Workspace Vice President, Aparna Pappu, said that, "the list price" the company came up with, "was in consideration with customers' willingness to pay for the enterprise value we're going to bundle into it".

This is the same price that Microsoft charges for its AI services called Copilot, which offers many of the same features.

Also read | Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features: Survey

Pappu alluded to this fact by saying Google was, "a little surprised to see our friends in Redmond come up with the exact same pricing model that we had".

Google said that it will release a consumer version of the service, "early next year".