Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features: Survey

Google's anticipated next-generation Pixel phones - Pixel 8 and 8 Pro - could have AI-based features for the camera.

The phones will launch later this year, and according to a superfan survey, it looks like Google is gearing up to introduce more AI features for things like the quality of group photos.

According to a post on X by Mishaal Rahman, some Pixel superfans have been getting surveys sent by Google that hint at things like AI noise removal from videos.

There are also hints of some sort of AI-based group photo feature that will merge "everyone's best shot with your phone's AI technology, so everyone looks great" or if someone's distracted during a group snap then the "phone's AI can still make it into a perfect group photo".

Besides this, other rumoured features include the ability to quickly reply to messages using voice. Rahman found traces of this feature while going through Android code, and suggests that the phone will allow users to respond to text messages using the command "Hey Google, reply".