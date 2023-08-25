English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features: Survey

    Some Pixel superfans have been getting surveys sent by Google that hints at things like AI noise removal from videos.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
    Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features according to survey

    There are also hints of some sort of AI-based group photo feature. (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Google's anticipated next-generation Pixel phones - Pixel 8 and 8 Pro - could have AI-based features for the camera.

    The phones will launch later this year, and according to a superfan survey, it looks like Google is gearing up to introduce more AI features for things like the quality of group photos.


    According to a post on X by Mishaal Rahman, some Pixel superfans have been getting surveys sent by Google that hint at things like AI noise removal from videos.


    There are also hints of some sort of AI-based group photo feature that will merge "everyone's best shot with your phone's AI technology, so everyone looks great" or if someone's distracted during a group snap then the "phone's AI can still make it into a perfect group photo".

    Besides this, other rumoured features include the ability to quickly reply to messages using voice. Rahman found traces of this feature while going through Android code, and suggests that the phone will allow users to respond to text messages using the command "Hey Google, reply".

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Android #Artificial Intelligence #Google #Pixel 8 #smartphones
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 04:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!