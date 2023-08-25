Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with AI camera features: Survey

Google's anticipated next-generation Pixel phones - Pixel 8 and 8 Pro - could have AI-based features for the camera.
The phones will launch later this year, and according to a superfan survey, it looks like Google is gearing up to introduce more AI features for things like the quality of group photos.
According to a post on X by Mishaal Rahman, some Pixel superfans have been getting surveys sent by Google that hint at things like AI noise removal from videos.
Some Pixel Superfans are getting surveys asking them about Team Pixel's sports partnerships.
One page asks fans to select scenarios that might be "influential" in deciding what smartphone to buy, and some of the scenarios may hint at upcoming features for the Pixel 8!
These… pic.twitter.com/VskXd9j0N9
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 23, 2023
Besides this, other rumoured features include the ability to quickly reply to messages using voice. Rahman found traces of this feature while going through Android code, and suggests that the phone will allow users to respond to text messages using the command "Hey Google, reply".
