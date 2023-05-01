Labour Day 2023: Google Doodle in Europe, South America, parts of Asia pays tribute to workers

The main objective of International Labour Day is to recognise the dedication and hard work of the working class.

Google Doodle celebrated International Labour Day which falls on May 1 every year with a new doodle on Monday.

Some of the regions to whom the doodle reached included Argentina, Brazil, Italy, South Africa, Pakistan, Thailand and Malaysia.

It is a day that is marked to honour the achievements of workers and labourers worldwide and to encourage them to know of their rights. It is also known as "May Day".

May Day is historically significant in Europe, where it is associated with the pagan festivals. With passing time, however, the original meaning of the day was replaced by the modern association with the labour movement.

In the Soviet Union, International Labour Day was a significant day with parades celebrating the workers and showcasing the military might. International Labour Day became official in Germany in 1933, but the irony was that it led to the destruction of the German labor movement.

May Day was first celebrated in India on May 1 1923 in Chennai (Madras) and it was established by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. In different parts of the country, the day is known differently-Uzhaipalar Dhinam (Tamil), Thozhilaali Dinam (Malayalam), and Shromik Dibosh (Bengali),Kamgar Din (Hindi), Karmikara Dinacharane (Kannada), Karmika Dinotsavam (Telugu), Kamgar Divas (Marathi).

Also read: Punjab govt declares public holiday on Labour Day