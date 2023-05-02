'Is this a joke': Go First passengers vent out anger over flight cancellations

Passengers vented out their frustration over the decision of Go First to not fly on Wednesday and Thursday.

Several passengers were stranded and had their tickets cancelled after airline provider Go First decided to suspend all their flights on May 3 and 4.

Passengers vented out their anger and frustration over the decision of the airline provider to not fly on Wednesday and Thursday on social media, expressing their displeasure over flight cancellations.



Booked a flight which eventually got canceled just a day before the departure date airline is saying they don't have any alternate flights to put me on so they'll refund my amount & i have to book another flight which will cost 2xthe amount i paid #holidayruined@GoFirstairways pic.twitter.com/PQhgPFYBBD

@GoFirstairways My flight on 4-May

-2023 got cancelled and I got email from yo regarding same. I tried multiple times your customer care number was not reachable. Please help me with accommodating internally on same day as it’s an official visit so can’t afford such amendments

@GoFirstairways the worst airline of the world, cancelled tkt one day before journey.

@JM_Scindia@DGCAIndia

Go First is the worst airline, they did the check in G8 283 Pune to Nagpur and at last moment they canceled it. Now it's a common issue of this airline. Passengers has their medical issues, jobs, now left with no option ..Airline people are to rude,

@GoFirstairways @DGCAIndia I contacted my booking partner @makemytrip, it was being told to me that you are late many of the passengers have rescheduled before you. There were no option given by GoFirst for alternatives for 2 days. It was a family trip planned by me.

@GoFirstairways @DGCAIndia Everything was planned for next 4 days. Now who will take responsibility for those cancellations or extra perks I had spent on my booking. @GoFirstairways kindly do needful and reply soon. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Gofirst the worst airlines . They have been cancelling or repeatedly rescheduling flights since past 3 months or more creating monetary loss and mental agony to passengers @GoFirstairways

@GoFirstairways why the hell have you cancelled my flight 2 days before departure? Other flight tickets are twice the amount now. None of your customer care numbers are reachable. Your site is hopeless where it is not allowing to refund. Pathetic airlines

I had booked myself a month ago in @GoFirstairways flight schedule to depart tomorrow from BOM-Chandigarh and today I received a msz saying the flight is cancelled and they will refund the amount. How do I travel now. No rules for them to arrange 1 @MoCA_GoI@PMOIndia@DGCAIndia

@GoFirstairways@DGCAIndia@ianuragthakur

Received flight cancellation mail of G8- 1914 just a day prior to departure.

Pathetic response from customer care, being connected on call for 24 mins still ended up without solving query. Disgusting, Rply me earliest and refund pic.twitter.com/qmRYnJHIiy

@GoFirstairways Worst airline , every damn time either delayed or cancelled their flight.And now even worse you cancelled my tommorow flight and i cannot reschedule it for 2 fo 3 days. Is this joke, resolve this ASAP.Reaally pathetic airline service..

The airline decided to suspend all its flights on both those days and announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in New Delhi. The announcement was made by airline CEO Kaushik Khona.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company,” he said.

