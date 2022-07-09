English
    ‘Girlfriend waiting’ to ‘left stove on’: Twitter shares creative excuses for traffic violations

    Delhi Police asked citizens to share their most creative excuses for violating traffic rules, and Twitter users delivered in droves.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 09, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

    Delhi Police asked citizens to share their most creative excuses for violating traffic rules, and Twitter users delivered in droves. ‘My girlfriend is waiting’, ‘the dog ate my license’ and ‘I forgot to turn off the stove’ were among the excuses that drivers confessed they had offered on being pulled over by cops.

    These responses came after Delhi Police tweeted its followers Friday and asked them to share the most creative excuses they had given after violating traffic rules.


    The question received a flood of responses as Twitter users unleashed their humourous side. Many confessed to have given nonsensical excuses on being pulled over by cops, and the replies ranged from funny to downright hilarious.

    One person said they had an excuse ready for when they were pulled over for speeding: “Sir, GF wait kar rahi hai. Break up ho jayega (My girlfriend is waiting. We’ll break up),”


    Caught driving without a license, this man rehashed an age-old excuse for new traffic violations


    Medical emergencies also featured prominently in this list


    “Ghar pe gas bandh karna bhool gayi (I forgot to turn off the gas stove at home),” said one woman in response.


    One person shared a rib-tickling true story of being pulled over by a traffic cop who took pity on him


    And another made the police laugh with her justification for not paying the challan issued


    After their tweet received hundreds of replies, Delhi Police warned commuters that the excuses won’t work

