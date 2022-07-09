‘Girlfriend waiting’ to ‘left stove on’: Twitter shares creative excuses for traffic violations

Delhi Police asked citizens to share their most creative excuses for violating traffic rules, and Twitter users delivered in droves. ‘My girlfriend is waiting’, ‘the dog ate my license’ and ‘I forgot to turn off the stove’ were among the excuses that drivers confessed they had offered on being pulled over by cops.These responses came after Delhi Police tweeted its followers Friday and asked them to share the most creative excuses they had given after violating traffic rules.
What are the most creative excuses you’ve given to Traffic Police after violating rules ? @dtptraffic
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 8, 2022
The question received a flood of responses as Twitter users unleashed their humourous side. Many confessed to have given nonsensical excuses on being pulled over by cops, and the replies ranged from funny to downright hilarious.
One person said they had an excuse ready for when they were pulled over for speeding: “Sir, GF wait kar rahi hai. Break up ho jayega (My girlfriend is waiting. We’ll break up),”
Sir, GF wait kar rahi hai. Break up ho jayega. And this worked every time, because, ki police, @DelhiPolice.July 8, 2022
Dog ate my driving license
— Vikram Poddar (@BoredRoomComedy) July 8, 2022
Medical emergencies also featured prominently in this list
Going to hospital. In a hurry.— Dr Poornima (@PoornimaNimo) July 9, 2022
Ghar pe gas bandh karna bhool gayi
That's what I say
— Soni (@mountainyezdi) July 9, 2022
One person shared a rib-tickling true story of being pulled over by a traffic cop who took pity on him
My cousins and I drove in the wrong way. Cops caught us. Cousin was a student in the US.
Cop: Pay the fine.
Cousin: Sir i have an education loan. This fine is too much.
Cop: don't do this again. https://t.co/kOPv1mYdW8— Thyagarajan Narendran (@sai_prasad_law) July 9, 2022
"Sir aap jitne ka challan kaat rahe ho, usse kam ki meri gaadi ki EMI hai.. Ek kaam karo, gaadi rakh lo. No problem."
Remember the cop calling his 2 colleagues and all 3 having a good laugh before sending me off. https://t.co/F7ogvHdzaw— Shreya Agarwal (@shreyagarwal_12) July 8, 2022
After their tweet received hundreds of replies, Delhi Police warned commuters that the excuses won’t work
These excuses won’t work! https://t.co/YTWfu14hVt pic.twitter.com/YSh7h7vS5L— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 8, 2022