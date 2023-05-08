US woman travels to international location without carrying her passport

The woman, who was identified as Beverly Ellis-Hebard and is from New Jersey in the United States, claimed a change of gate led to her traveling to Jamaica instead of Jacksonville on Frontier Airlines.

In a bizarre incident, a woman passenger in the United States flew to an international location in a domestic airline without having a passport. The woman, who was identified as Beverly Ellis-Hebard and is from New Jersey in the United States, claimed a change of gate led to her traveling to Jamaica instead of Jacksonville.

Ellis-Hebard stated that she regularly flew from Philadelphia to Jacksonville and arrived at a gate for her November 6 flight which read "PHL to JAX".

"I fly once every six weeks. I picked Frontier flights because we flew so often," she told ABC News.

She had requested the gate agent to allow her to use the washroom and after returning, found that the plane was almost fully boarded. Ellis-Hebard was rushed into the flight.

"(The gate agent) said, 'Come on, come on. Give me your boarding pass.' I would say I took about ten steps, and she said, 'Are you Beverly Ellis-Hebard?' I said, 'You just had my boarding pass. You just checked me in. Yes!' She said, 'All right, go! Go.'," she added.

However, Ellis-Hebard soon realised that she was not carrying her passport and would not be permitted to deboard the airline without it.

As per the news outlet, she said that she stayed on the jetway, which is looked at as a territory of the United States. The flight crew waited with her until many hours later, when the flight to Philadelphia left.

