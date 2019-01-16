App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortnite player buys Tesla car after Elon Musk replies to his tweet

Delighted at Musk's response, Turner Tenney - a famous gamer from the group Faze Clan and also one of the biggest gaming and social media celebrities online, said he will buy a Tesla because Elon Musk replied.

Pranav Hegde
Answer: Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp

How often do you come across people on social media who tag celebrities in return for a reply or a deed? Quite often right? But it is rare that someone replies. Elon Musk, however, as we are aware is a league apart.

A popular gamer on Twitter tweeted Elon Musk asking if he could help him get better Internet. To his surprise, Musk replied in affirmative. The tweet, as a result of Musk's reply, got over 50,000 likes and over 3500 retweets.

WhatsApp Image 2019-01-15 at 11.08.55 AM

Delighted at Musk's response, Turner Tenney, also known as TFue on social media - a famous gamer from the group Faze Clan and also one of the biggest gaming and social media celebrities online, said he will buy a Tesla because Elon Musk replied.

related news

With over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, TFue is best known for streaming the popular online game - Fortnite. He tweeted to the tech entrepreneur, Musk asking him to get “better internet” on October 15 last year.

WhatsApp Image 2019-01-15 at 11.08.55 AM (1)

On January 15, Tenney shared a picture on his Twitter account of his Tesla Model S confirming that he bought the car as promised. TFue also added a caption stating how incredible the car is.

The post went viral again after Elon retweeted the picture with a comment “Glad you like it” and congratulated Turner for the car. Since then, people have started replying to the chain tagging Turner and Musk in their tweets asking for a Tesla if their tweet gets 10,000 likes.


 
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Technology #trends #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.