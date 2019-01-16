Fortnite player buys Tesla car after Elon Musk replies to his tweet

How often do you come across people on social media who tag celebrities in return for a reply or a deed? Quite often right? But it is rare that someone replies. Elon Musk, however, as we are aware is a league apart.

A popular gamer on Twitter tweeted Elon Musk asking if he could help him get better Internet. To his surprise, Musk replied in affirmative. The tweet, as a result of Musk's reply, got over 50,000 likes and over 3500 retweets.

Delighted at Musk's response, Turner Tenney, also known as TFue on social media - a famous gamer from the group Faze Clan and also one of the biggest gaming and social media celebrities online, said he will buy a Tesla because Elon Musk replied.

With over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, TFue is best known for streaming the popular online game - Fortnite. He tweeted to the tech entrepreneur, Musk asking him to get “better internet” on October 15 last year.



On January 15, Tenney shared a picture on his Twitter account of his Tesla Model S confirming that he bought the car as promised. TFue also added a caption stating how incredible the car is.The post went viral again after Elon retweeted the picture with a comment “Glad you like it” and congratulated Turner for the car. Since then, people have started replying to the chain tagging Turner and Musk in their tweets asking for a Tesla if their tweet gets 10,000 likes.

