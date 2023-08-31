Fitness influencer Larissa Borges, 33, dies after double cardiac arrest

Larissa Borges died at the age of 33 following a double cardiac arrest (Image credit: @lariborgesx/Instagram)

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges has died following a double cardiac arrest. She was 33. Her family confirmed her death in a statement posted on her Instagram account two days ago.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our beloved Larissa Borges,” read the statement, which was written in Portuguese. “Larissa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the 20th, in Gramado-RS and fought bravely in a coma for a week.”

Borges died on August 28 after suffering a second cardiac arrest, the statement said.

The 33-year-old fitness influencer had suffered her first cardiac arrest while travelling in the city of Gramado in Brazil. She slipped into a week-long coma during which her family provided frequent updates on her health using Instagram. Unfortunately, Borges died when she “faced a new cardiac arrest and, unfortunately, did not resist”.

“The pain of losing someone so young, at just 33 years old, and so lovely is overwhelming,” the statement said. “Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable.”

According to The Independent, authorities are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the influencer’s death. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Borges may have been intoxicated when she suffered heart complications on August 20. “There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” said Deputy Gustavo Barcellos, who is overseeing the ongoing investigation into Borges’s death. “Let’s try to look through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed. We have already heard the boyfriend who was with her and we are investigating the case,” Barcellos added.

A post-mortem has been scheduled and authorities are hopeful it will shed more light on the circumstances surrounding her death.