Here's why Muthoottu Mini's commercial is winning hearts

Leading NBFC Muthoottu Mini Financiers' powerful portrayal of a woman protagonist in its latest commercial has got netizens talking about it. With over 2 million views on YouTube (Malayalam and Hindi), the newly launched commercial film centers around a confident young woman rocking the social status quo is driving conversations on social media.

Deftly crafted by award-winning director Martin Prakkat and cinematographer Jomon T. John, the film has been shot in Ladakh. The strategically thought ad brings the essence of women to focus. Not conforming, and neither allowing barriers to dreams get in the way, the ad mirrors a soul-stirring drive through Ladakh.

The film' goes on to establish a strong message that no dreams are beyond a woman's reach if she is focused, has strong convictions backed by a like-minded and progressive-thinking partner. And this ethos perfectly aligns with Muthoottu Mini's slogan - Standing by you, always.

Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers is very excited with the response, "we are thrilled and ecstatic at the overwhelming response to our new commercial which encourages women to dream and calls for shattering cultural stereotyping of women."





Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article





He adds, "Being a socially responsible company, with strong values, we are extremely proud in rooting for a socially relevant cause." The campaign attempts to shake up status quo, and the challenges that women face in everyday life.