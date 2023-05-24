Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion causes US markets to briefly plummet

The AI-generated image portrayed a large cloud of smoke near Pentagon in Washington DC. (Image: @N_Waters89/Twitter)

A fake image depicting an explosion near the Pentagon in Washington DC recently triggered a brief market selloff, fuelling concerns about the potential use of Artificial Intelligence for manipulating and disseminating false information. The image, which surfaced on social media platforms, portrayed a large cloud of smoke near the US Department of Defense headquarters.

However, it was swiftly exposed as a fabrication by the Arlington Fire Department, leading to a recovery in the markets. This incident highlights the growing need for vigilance in distinguishing genuine content from manipulated visuals in the era of AI-driven misinformation.

The image, shared by multiple online accounts on Twitter, captured the attention of social media users due to its alarming nature. Among those who shared the image was the Twitter account of Russian-state media outlet RT, further amplifying its reach.

The image gained traction when the original fake post shared by a Twitter account went viral. Subsequently, the US stock market experienced a temporary decline of 0.26 percent by within minutes before quickly recovering, according to reports by Insider. The user, from @Deltaone account, later acknowledged that the explosion picture was fake, raising questions about the intentions behind its initial dissemination.

Experts have highlighted certain characteristics of the image that suggest the involvement of AI-generated content. The emergence of so-called "deep fakes," convincingly altered visuals created with AI algorithms, has become a viral phenomenon in recent times.

Read: UFO sightings rise to over 500, finds new Pentagon report

Upon confirming the falsity of the image, the Arlington Fire Department promptly reassured the public, stating on Twitter, "There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public."