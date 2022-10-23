Fact check: Viral video of woman risking life for 'Diwali cleaning' is from February

The Ghaziabad resident said that she had recently moved into the apartment with her husband. (Screengrab from video shared by @sagarcasm on Twitter)

A video of a woman standing on the ledge to clean her windows has gone viral on social media. The clip showing the woman on the top floor of a multi-storey structure has received more than a million views, but while it's been shared on social media as a Diwali cleaning spree gone too far, the video is actually an old one.

Shot sometime earlier this year, the video had gone viral in February. According to News18, the woman was identified as Shahidal, a resident of Ghaziabad. She said that she and her husband Mohammad Salim had just moved into the apartment.

Meanwhile, the clip has gone viral again with most mistaking it as an extreme pre-Diwali cleaning spree.



"If goddess Lakshmi doesn't bless her home, she won't bless anyone," Twitter user Sagar (@sagarcasm) wrote while clip which has received almost two million views.

But soon, a few Twitter users pointed out that the video is an old one.



I saw a similar thing today. A lady trying to put lights in the same way on the 10th floor.

Where do people find this courage?

Most Indian households are known to undergo rigorous cleaning before festivals, especially Diwali, Twitter users pointed out, the woman in the video seemed to have taken things a little too far.



On being questioned about it, the woman Shahidal told the media that she was holding a safety net which was not visible in the video.