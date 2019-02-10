With a collection double century, Uri enters list of top 20 highest grossing Indian films of all time

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is setting box office goals for not only small and mid-size films, but also for big budget ventures as it scales new heights every week. It continues to dominate and remains unaffected by new releases.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said, Uri has entered the list of top-20 biggest grossers of all time in India and is likely to enter the top-15 list too.

“The film right now is at Rs 202 crore, once it crosses Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s business of Rs 210 crore, it is going to go past even that and after that there is Chennai Express which is Rs 227 crore. So, Uri is going to come somewhere close to that. It is going to be in top-15,” Tuteja explained.

Tuteja also said that the films in the top-15 list are mostly made with an investment of Rs 100 crore or more, and for “Uri to be made at a budget of Rs 40 crore and still do this kind of business is remarkable.”

The film has grabbed grabbed a collection of Rs 202 crore in India and over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

"It is a mid-budget film but even in mid-budget it is Rs 40-45 crore. It has got a very respectable number (in terms of collections). The best part is if you look at it now, the fifth week has started and it is still breaking records. Now, it is going to go past Rs 225 crore,” he said.

“For a film to do six times its investment just in domestic market and the kind of revenue it will generate from the digital and satellite rights, so it is a jackpot and it is not a fluke, it is a well-made film,” Tuteja added.

Tuteja also praised Ronnie Screwvala “who invested Rs 40 crore in a Vicky Kaushal that has a newcomer director Aditya Dhar and a subject like this which is not expected to be hardcore commercial and then that too a genre which is not known in India.”

"To actually bring a big screen experience with a debutant and spending Rs 40 crore and getting these kind of returns shows that they have got the right conviction and if you market and promote it well and if the film has been made well then there is an audience," Tuteja said.