Watch: 'The Batman' trailers in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, ft. Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz

"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by warnerbrosindia)

Warner Bros. has unveiled the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu trailers for “The Batman”, which features actor Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.

The two minute 40-second trailer unveiled on January 19 shows Robert Pattinson and other characters in dubbed regional voices. It teases multiple iconic characters in “The Batman”, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. Apart from Pattinson and Kravitz, the film also stars Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is expected to offer more realism and less fantasy than previous Dark Knight movies.

"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.

Watch the Telugu trailer here:

“The Bat and the Cat - it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for #TheBatman, only in cinemas March 4, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” Warner Bros. India wrote on Instagram, releasing the new poster featuring a black-caped Pattinson and Kravitz.

The film was initially set to hit theatres in 2021, but faced setbacks and shooting delays due the coronavirus pandemic and Pattinson testing positive for the virus that year.