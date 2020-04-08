App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

[Watch] Bollywood celebs make short film urging fans to stay home during coronavirus lockdown

The motivational short film opens with Amitabh Bachchan looking for his pair of sunglasses, which is eventually handed over to him by Priyanka Chopra.

Jagyaseni Biswas

As India completed two weeks of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, the bigwigs of the country’s film industry came together to work on a short film titled ‘Family’.

The film starring Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajinikanth, and Alia Bhatt was premiered across Sony Network on April 6 at 9 pm. It is now available on YouTube also.

It exhorts the importance of staying home and maintaining strict social distancing to help in the fight against the outbreak of the killer virus that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe in just a few months.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

The motivational short film opens with Amitabh Bachchan looking for his pair of sunglasses. All the other actors join him one by one in his search for the “kala chashma”, each speaking in their native language while giving their commentary about the missing dark glasses.

The pair of dark glasses is eventually handed over to Bachchan by Priyanka Chopra. However, she pauses to ask him why he needs it in the first place given there is a lockdown in place. To this, he replies: “I need them because they are not needed now since I am not stepping out of the house. If I do not put them away safely, they might get lost.”

The short film ends with Bachchan reminding the viewers that staying indoors is of utmost importance now, while also clarifying that none of the stars featured in the video stepped out of their homes to shoot this.

He also mentioned that the stars had collaborated with sponsors and a TV channel to raise funds that would be used to help daily wage earners. While concluding his address, he says: “Stay home, stay safe”.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 03:04 pm

