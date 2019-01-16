Uri makes Vicky Kaushal one of the most bankable new faces in Bollywood

With Uri, Vicky Kaushal has made a permanent place in the list of bankable stars in Bollywood.

On the actor's performance in his latest release Uri, film trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “Kuashal is a method actor and has done very well in not overexposing himself. His choice of roles has made him evolve as a good actor and he is here to stay.”

Uri has already packed a solid collection of more than Rs 55 crore at the box office. According to experts, the film would easily make Rs 70 crore through this week – a great number for a film that was made on a budget of not more than Rs 25 crore.

Interestingly, the collection graph for the film has only gone up. The film opened with Rs 8.25 crore on January 11 (Friday) and went on to make Rs 12.25 crore on January 12 (Saturday) and Rs 15 crore on January 13 (Sunday).

“For bigger stars, the collection falls if the film isn’t good. The audience comes to see the film for their favourite star and when they don’t find the content to be good, the craze fizzles out and the collection falls. The case with Uri has been the exact opposite. People come with a skeptical notion, but they leave happy. That’s how the collection goes up too,” Mohan added.

Uri has also impressed audiences overseas. The opening weekend in North America, where the film got a 101 screen release, it made Rs 4.49 crore. Similarly, in Australia, the film made Rs 85.93 lakhs from 34 screens, and in New Zealand, it made Rs 20.85 lakhs from 13 screens.

Ever since Raazi, there is no looking back for Kaushal. Made on a budget of close to Rs 40 crore, Raazi had a box office collection of close to Rs 195 crore. This was followed by another success – Manmarziyaan – which wasn’t a hit film, but Vicky Kaushal’s performance was appreciated by both the audiences and the critics. ‘Vicky Kaushal is a versatile actor’, was the verdict by most critics.

“The best part of Kaushal’s success is that he’s risen to the place he is in despite doing supporting roles. He is not doing films for the sake of it and has opted to go for the slow and steady way,” Mohan added.