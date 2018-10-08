Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Here are some major releases in October you cannot miss: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 This year has been amazing for gaming fans, as they have been offered some great options so far. From God of War, Far Cry 5 to the latest Spiderman game, there is enough to satisfy the lazy eye. Here are some major releases in October you should not miss. 2/7 Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One, PC | The latest game from the Forza Horizon line launched on October 2. This open world racing video game developed by Playground Games is set in a fictional region in the UK. (Image: Forza Motor Sport) 3/7 Super Mario Party | Nintendo Switch | The trailer seems like Nintendo isn't going to change the wheel with the latest Super Mario game. It looks super fun game with a nostalgic foray into the good ol' days. Super Mario released on October 5. (Image: Nintendo) 4/7 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PC, PS4, Xbox One | The decade-long franchise is well past the days of our beloved Desmond. Odyssey, the developers of this action-adventure stealth video game, have brought into the fold more roleplay elements that allow players much more choices in decision making. Odyssey is set 400 years before the events Assassin’s Creed Origins and predates Assassin’s Creed. The game was released on October 5. (Image: Ubisoft) 5/7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PC, PS4 and Xbox One | The latest Call of Duty label has stirred some pots with the announcement of a Battle Royale-focused gameplay, completely ditching the single-player story mode. Nonetheless, with the release-day Zombie maps and revamped mechanics, Black Ops 4 will be a great way to vent out our frustrations. It releases on October 12. (Image: Call of Duty) 6/7 Soulcalibur VI | PC, PS4, Xbox One | While the plot of the latest game in the Soulcalibur series seems a little murky, many more playable characters, new graphics and battle mechanics make it a darkhorse on this list. The game drops on October 19. (Image: PlayStation) 7/7 Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4, Xbox One | The long-awaited prequel to Rockstar's epic open-world Western of the same name, drops on October 26. Long contended to be the game of the year, it is set in the dying years of the American Old West and is packed with gorgeous visuals. (Image: Rockstar Games) First Published on Oct 8, 2018 07:18 am