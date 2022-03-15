The Godfather is 50, and the trumpet solo from the beginning of the film still haunts me

Andy Williams sang the love theme of the film: "Speak softly love". (Image: Columbia Records via Wikimedia Commons)

Most of us watched Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece either on VHS tapes, laser discs or DVDs. And we were hooked. Some of us own one of the 21 million plus copies of Mario Puzo’s book that was published in 1969, and stayed on the bestseller list for 67 weeks. The story of The Godfather has been told and retold in several languages.

Thankfully, Paramount has re-released the film in the theatres so you too can experience everything from the fear for Woltz when Aldo Trapani and Rocco Lampone pat his favourite racehorse and discover sadness when you see the big guy fall among the tomatoes…

When the lights in the theatre dim, and the conversation about who knows more trivia about the film is silenced, you sit in pure anticipation of seeing the father hand over his ring to the son to rule New York. Suddenly, the trumpet begins to play and you forget the caramel popcorn and black coffee sitting next to you.

Who is Nino Rota?

Giovanni Rota Rinaldi or Nino Rota is the man who wrote this magnificent piece of music that at once reminds you of a grand past and yet foretells a tumultuous future.

Rinaldi was a prolific creator, composer of music for films like Roma, La Strada and so many more - as well The Godfather trilogy. His awesomeness cannot be encapsulated in one article, so here is a little taste:

When the film starts and you find yourself at Connie’s wedding, you are drawn not just to the cookie table, but are reminded of the shaadi songs that are sung in the North where ‘gaalis’ are given to the groom’s side of the family. This Italian folk song C’e La Luna Mezzo Mare is full of sexual innuendo which makes the guests laugh as they clap along. Such a wonderful, natural scene that makes you believe that you are at a real Sicilian wedding.

At the wedding, when everyone is clapping and laughing and the bride asks the pop star Johnny Fontaine to sing a love song (I have but one heart!), he obliges and you watch with coffee scalding your mouth as Michael Corleone in his uniform calmly explains to Kay (played by Diane Keaton) how the Godfather made an offer the bandleader couldn’t refuse.

The wedding song continues as we sharply take in the ominous words that should have made Kay pick up her purse and make a dash for the exit gate. Michael explains that his father went to see the band leader with Luca Brazzi, who held a gun to the man’s head and said either your brains or your signature will be on the release form…

But the most evocative piece of music, also voiced by the peerless voice of Andy Williams is called the love theme of the film. "Speak softly love," the song says, and it is like the film itself. "Wine-coloured days, warmed by the sun and deep velvet nights where we are one…"

You know the joy of this music simply because you have heard it at weddings (in real life) when the bride chooses to dance with her husband as the father looks on with tears and love in his eyes. But you know that The Godfather is not all about Italian weddings and loves. It is also about loss. The same song that Andy Williams sings is so different in its texture and feel when you watch it in the movie:

Michael loses that innocence with the death of Appolonia and when he comes back home, he is able to close the door to his wife who tries to save his soul. The trumpet accompanies us through the movie and the drums share that impending sense of doom as you realise that Michael is going to save the family. Whether it is the baptism or the decimation of competition.

Nino Rota’s mastery is seen in the theme for ‘The New Godfather’. Notice how the trumpet does not feel ominous any more, but promises a future, feels elevating almost even though we know that Michael Corleone has chosen a path of destruction that is the family business. You have read the book so you know that brother will betray brother and be found out because Michael will tell Fredo, ‘You are my older brother, and I love you, but never go against the family, ever.’ (That's in the next movie, but you know it will happen, right?)

The final scene where Michael shows how much he has changed, has learnt to lie with a straight face brings back the trumpet and the music that will keep you rooted long after the end credits roll on a stunned Kay (and all of us who have witnessed the best movie ever made about a family…

There are music composers and then there are music composers like Nino Rota who help put the music in your head forever. You cannot imagine watching Jaws without the two most scary notes reminding you of the dangers in the waters (John Williams). The dinosaurs became a part of our lives because of the iconic music given by John Williams. The Dark Knight rules Gotham not least because Hans Zimmer gave us that operatic theme.

But no matter how much you appreciate other great music from the movies, The Godfather remains one of the best. And I promise you that this trumpet from the movie will haunt you no matter which mafia movie you like after, and you will say, nothings comes close to The Godfather.