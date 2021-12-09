Tejashwi Yadav marries his long-time friend Rachel in Delhi

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son got married to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho at a function in South Delhi on December 9.

Though the function was held discreetly, reports said the engagement and wedding rituals were held in Sainik Farm area of the national capital. Tejashwi's bride, Rachel, will now be known as Rajeshwari Yadav, according to a report by India Today.



हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ congratulations tutu nd Rachel Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL

— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya posted a photograph and congratulated the couple on Twitter on December 9.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family of the 31-year-old politician who has also been deputy chief minister of Bihar in the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

READ: For Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, 20 kg organic mehendi powder, 400 cones

Among other leaders, former Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav was also spotted with his wife, according to reports.

Tejashwi is the youngest of Lalu Yadav’s seven children. He is currently Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He took over the reins of Rashtriya Janata Dal party recently as his father Lalu Yadav was in jail.