MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Tejashwi Yadav marries his long-time friend Rachel in Delhi

Though the function was organised discreetly, reports said the engagement and wedding rituals were held in Sainik Farm area of the national capital.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 05:42 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son got married to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho at a function in South Delhi on December 9.

Though the function was held discreetly, reports said the engagement and wedding rituals were held in Sainik Farm area of the national capital. Tejashwi's bride, Rachel, will now be known as Rajeshwari Yadav, according to a report by India Today.

Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya posted a photograph and congratulated the couple on Twitter on December 9.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family of the 31-year-old politician who has also been deputy chief minister of Bihar in the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

Close

Related stories

READ: For Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, 20 kg organic mehendi powder, 400 cones

Among other leaders, former Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav was also spotted with his wife, according to reports.

Tejashwi is the youngest of Lalu Yadav’s seven children. He is currently Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He took over the reins of Rashtriya Janata Dal party recently as his father Lalu Yadav was in jail.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Indian wedding #Lalu Prasad Yadav #RJD #Tejashwi Prasad Yadav
first published: Dec 9, 2021 05:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.