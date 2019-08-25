Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma's 'Chhichhore' brings back '3 Idiots' nostalgia

Raj Kumar Hirani-directed 3 Idiots released in the year 2009. The film created history as it was loved by audiences across the country and also created the Rs 200 crore club.

Now, in 2019, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore is gearing up for release. If the film’s two promos which have been unveiled are any indication, history could well be repeated.

The film incites the nostalgia of 3 Idiots for various reasons. First and foremost, no real bona fide campus film has been made during the decade gone by. The kind of 'masti' and 'mazaa' that was on display in 3 Idiots has clearly been taken to the next level in Chhichhore which is further rooted into the campus culture.

This time around, it is 'chhichhorapanti' which is on display here, something which is bringing on the smiles and laughter for sure. Moreover, the choice of actors is impeccable too.

While 3 Idiots had Aamir Khan leading the show with Madhavan and Sharman Joshi being much more than just supporting actors, same is the case with Chhichhore as well. Sushant Singh Rajput has indeed gone through a transformation by actually coming across as a college student. On the other hand, Varun Sharma is clearly leading the pack amongst other youngsters who are a part of this boy gang.

The promos so far clearly convey that Sharma would bring the house down with his wisecracks and one liners. As for the leading lady, there is just one in there, Shraddha Kapoor, which is a similar scenario as that was in case of 3 Idiots where Kareena Kapoor Khan was the centre of attraction. What is promising to make Chhichhore special though is the fact that it is promising a lot of warmth and humane element as well, other than just jokes and gags.

While 3 Idiots had its own peg of conflict which brought in the drama and hence made the college trio reunite after a few years, in case of Chhichhore one entire generation goes by before the students meet again.

Now, it has to be seen that how much of role do the grown up versions of Sushant, Shraddha, Varun and team would be enjoying in the film which is releasing soon. Of course, there is certain responsibility that comes in when a film is being made on campus life as one wrong move and it could well get into a different zone altogether. This is where the people who are backing the film come into picture.

3 Idiots was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and while the man has tried varied genres for his films, this one stays on to be his crowning glory. That could well turn out to be the case for Sajid Nadiadwala who has just delivered a prestigious commercial success in Super 30.

While the Hrithik Roshan starrer saw critical acclaim coming its way in addition to the audience appreciation despite an offbeat theme and treatment, Chhichhore is one film where Nadiadwala has invested a lot personally.

As per insiders, he is quite proud of the way the film has shaped up and would be going all out to make sure that it reaches out to one and all. The film also benefits from the fact that it would be seeing a solo release on September 6.

To make the most of it, Fox Star Studios have major plans to give the film a wide prestigious release.

While the stage has been set for the biggie to make an impression on the big screen, one now waits to see how the content not just matches up to the scale of 3 Idiots but even manages to go past it.