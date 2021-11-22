MARKET NEWS

Entertainment

Spotify drops default "shuffle" option for albums; tells Adele, "anything for you"

Spotify confirmed that songs will be heard in the order they appear on an album, though users can still elect the "shuffle" option.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Adele's much-anticipated album, “30”, on November 19.

Adele's much-anticipated album, “30”, on November 19.


Singing superstar Adele has thanked Spotify for removing the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums on the audio streaming platform because she felt that stories in an album “should be listened to as we intended.”

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening,” Adele tweeted, responding to a responding to a post on the Spotify update.

The streaming platform followed up with a reply to Adele's tweet. "Anything for you."

Spotify’s move comes following the release of the British singer’s much-anticipated album, “30”, on November 19. The album was released six years after her last blockbuster.

 

Spotify, the world’s largest streaming, confirmed that songs will be heard in the order they appear on an album, though users can still elect the "shuffle" option.

"As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums," a spokesman for the Swedish company was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle."

The album's first single "Easy On Me" has reigned over the US and British singles charts since its debut four weeks ago, proving the enduring strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker with broad appeal.

Adele, 33, has sold millions of albums around the world and won a slew of awards, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys.

(With inputs from AFP)
first published: Nov 22, 2021 09:28 am

