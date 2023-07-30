Shweta Tripathi on playing an acid attack survivor in Kaalkoot: I'm attracted to all these roles because my father is an IAS officer

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, best known for playing Shaalu Gupta in Masaan (2015), Sandhya in Haraamkhor (2015), Golu Gupta in the web-series Mirzapur (2018) and Enakshi in Gone Kesh (2019), now plays Parul, an acid attack survivor, in Kaalkoot (JioCinema), which co-stars Vijay Varma as a cop investigating the attack on college student Parul, the show is directed by Sumit Saxena. The role is a departure for Tripathi and a challenge she was excited to accept.

Tripathi spoke about the UP-set Kaalkoot, its message and reuniting with co-star Varma. Edited excerpts:

How did you get the part of Parul in Kaalkoot?

The show is a crime drama that explores the nature of patriarchy and how systemic oppression leads to heinous crimes against women. I’ve known Sumit (Saxena, director) for 10 years now and read a lot of his material. When I read this script, I was not a part of the show. He just sent it to me for feedback. Later, he asked if I wanted to do this character and I said yes, I want to play Vijay Varma’s character! While reading it, I didn't think he had me in mind for Parul because she is described as a small-town hottie who talks to boys and drinks whiskey. This type of character doesn’t usually come to me, so it didn’t strike me but when Sumit suggested Parul, I thought, why not? The fun part is to do a character you didn’t think suited you.

What do you think an acid attack symbolises?

An acid attack is fundamentally a crime of entitlement. Where does that entitlement come from, is the question. There are a few things that bother me in life and one is the concept of beauty. Which is why even when Gone Kesh (about a girl with alopecia) happened, people said that it’s so bold and why have you put your face on the poster. But in my mind, I was looking cute. Why should other people tell me what beauty is? I believe that validation comes from inside. Having said that, if you have been attacked with acid, then it is very difficult to find that beauty and validation, because you’ve not put a comma or full stop to just my looks, but also to my dreams and my career. Parul wants to be a lawyer but she knows that every time she goes to court the talking point will first be her face, and that is so unfair. I truly believe nobody should be defined by looks, gender, age, height, caste or colour. What a person does, his or her actions and how that person makes another person feel — these are things we should focus on. I think I had an emotional reaction to the script and the characters and that is why Kaalkoot and that is the reason I've chosen all my films and all my projects, because every time I play a part, it takes a piece of me and leaves behind a piece of them.

There is an overt comment on societal judgement and a moral ambiguity around the character.

There are questions around Parul’s goodness — is she a good person or a bad person? Should one like her? Are we judging her? We are all a little guilty of this. Even when I was reading the script and the whiskey bottle was found in her bag, I thought ‘Why!’ I think I'm an outspoken, intelligent, smart woman, but I did judge the character. I myself do drink whiskey. Does that define me? And who is anyone else to define me? Even men get judged and they don’t speak up because it's not a manly thing to do. Being tough does not define anything. You define what you want to do obviously but it's difficult because everybody wants to change us, nobody wants to change themselves. It is important to tell this story so that we can find solutions to deeply rooted human conflicts instead of just sympathising with the victims. Starting a meaningful conversation that isn’t just finger pointing and a blame game someone or a might help us get closer to finding a solution.

Do you find these stories that are issue based and have a social message come to you often?

I think I'm attracted to all these roles because my father is an IAS officer and, for a time, I wanted to be a lawyer, because I wanted to bring about a change to society. I think with my acting roles, I can do that. I can spark conversations. I can try and challenge all the deep-rooted things that are there, that have changed our everyday without us realising a lot of it. Even with Made In Heaven, though not conscious, conversations around dowry had happened in my family home. I am ok with these roles as long as the story has heft.

You have worked with Vijay Varma earlier in Mirzapur. What was it like working with him on Kaalkoot?

He’s fantastic. We were on set for Kaalkoot and we were also on set for Mirzapur 3 recently. It's such a joy working with him. A lot of directors say if you cast a good actor, half the work is done. Similarly, in terms of my co-actors I am extremely happy to count Ali Fazal, Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jeetu, Vikrant Massey and Vijay Varma, among others, who are my favourite actors from our generation. I feel very lucky to have worked with all these people, because it's like playing a game and being lucky enough to have all these players in my team. When we started Kaalkoot, I messaged Vijay and asked him if he was okay because it's a very challenging part. He has done a brilliant job with it. He is so much fun. Even in Mirzapur 3, we had so much fun on this twisted, dark material, and then there was a completely different equation on Kaalkoot.

Which other series are you shooting for?

We are dubbing Mirzapur 3 which should be out soon, and then in a couple of months, I start shooting for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.