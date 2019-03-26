Salman-Katrina, Varun-Alia and Akshay-Kareena: Bollywood gears up to welcome successful on-screen ‘jodis’

Joginder Tuteja

Even though the first quarter of 2019 is yet to get through, the year is turning out to be very interesting with number of films across genres having done well.

The time to come would be all the more interesting with some of the famous and the most successful on-screen 'jodis' getting ready to share the screen space again. Let's check them all out:

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt (Kalank)

One of the most successful young 'jodis' currently in town, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt started their career together with a hit Student of the Year. They later came together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, both successes again. Now, they are set to ignite screen in a dramatic avatar with Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kalank.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Together, they have delivered number of successes back in the 1980s and the 1990s -- most notable being Saajan, Khalnayak and Thanedaar. Hence, it was nothing short of a casting coup when Abhishek Varman's Kalank was announced with the veteran actors playing key roles. Fireworks are definitely expected when the duo is seen in the same frame in this film.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu (De De Pyaar De)

It would be time to bring back the nostalgia when Ajay Devgn and Tabu romance in the urban romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. Their biggest hit together was Vijaypath and later ignited the screen with Haqeeqat. In the recent times, they have also delivered successes with Golmaal Again and Drishyam -- though they were not conventionally paired opposite each other.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Bharat)

It is always a fan's delight when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif come together on screen. They last came together in blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai. Together, they have shared quite a journey ever since their first film together, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that was followed by Partner.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good News)

Though Kareena Kapoor Khan has featured in a song each for Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar Is Back and Brothers, it has been a while since the 'jodi' was seen together as a lead couple. They have sizzled each time around though, be it Kambakkth Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan or Bewafa to name a few. No wonder, their return as a couple is indeed 'good news' for all.

Ayushmann Khurranna - Bhumi Pednekar (Bala)

Bala is set to be a hat-trick film for Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar, both of whom were seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. After delivering two successful 'desi' films, the lead couple of now set for Bala which is about a man who is losing his hair pre-maturely. An interesting film indeed, this is yet another high concept film featuring the duo.

Varun Dhawan - Shraddha Kapoor (Street Dancer 3D)

While Varun Dhawan has delivered quite a few successes with Alia Bhatt, he has danced away to glory with Shraddha Kapoor too in ABCD 2 - Any Body Can Dance. It has been a lucky coincidence though for the pair to be back with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D since earlier the film was supposed to feature Katrina Kaif. One waits to see them sizzle again on screen.

Salman Khan - Sonakshi Sinha (Dabangg 3)

It all started with Dabangg for Sonakshi Sinha. Her debut affair was a major success and that was repeated with the film's sequel when she returned as Rajjo. The 'jodi' has been much loved and now that the third part of the film is getting ready to go on floors, Sonakshi Sinha would be returning with Salman Khan in this Arbaaz Khan production. Time for nostalgia indeed!

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)