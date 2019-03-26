App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman-Katrina, Varun-Alia and Akshay-Kareena: Bollywood gears up to welcome successful on-screen ‘jodis’

Here's a look at some of the famous and the most successful on-screen 'jodis' ready to share the screen space again

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Whatsapp

Joginder Tuteja

Even though the first quarter of 2019 is yet to get through, the year is turning out to be very interesting with number of films across genres having done well.

The time to come would be all the more interesting with some of the famous and the most successful on-screen 'jodis' getting ready to share the screen space again. Let's check them all out:

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt (Kalank)

related news

One of the most successful young 'jodis' currently in town, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt started their career together with a hit Student of the Year. They later came together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, both successes again. Now, they are set to ignite screen in a dramatic avatar with Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kalank.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Together, they have delivered number of successes back in the 1980s and the 1990s -- most notable being Saajan, Khalnayak and Thanedaar. Hence, it was nothing short of a casting coup when Abhishek Varman's Kalank was announced with the veteran actors playing key roles. Fireworks are definitely expected when the duo is seen in the same frame in this film.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu (De De Pyaar De)

It would be time to bring back the nostalgia when Ajay Devgn and Tabu romance in the urban romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. Their biggest hit together was Vijaypath and later ignited the screen with Haqeeqat. In the recent times, they have also delivered successes with Golmaal Again and Drishyam -- though they were not conventionally paired opposite each other.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Bharat)

It is always a fan's delight when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif come together on screen. They last came together in blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai. Together, they have shared quite a journey ever since their first film together, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that was followed by Partner.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good News)

Though Kareena Kapoor Khan has featured in a song each for Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar Is Back and Brothers, it has been a while since the 'jodi' was seen together as a lead couple. They have sizzled each time around though, be it Kambakkth Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan or Bewafa to name a few. No wonder, their return as a couple is indeed 'good news' for all.

Ayushmann Khurranna - Bhumi Pednekar (Bala)

Bala is set to be a hat-trick film for Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar, both of whom were seen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. After delivering two successful 'desi' films, the lead couple of now set for Bala which is about a man who is losing his hair pre-maturely. An interesting film indeed, this is yet another high concept film featuring the duo.

Varun Dhawan - Shraddha Kapoor (Street Dancer 3D)

While Varun Dhawan has delivered quite a few successes with Alia Bhatt, he has danced away to glory with Shraddha Kapoor too in ABCD 2 - Any Body Can Dance. It has been a lucky coincidence though for the pair to be back with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D since earlier the film was supposed to feature Katrina Kaif. One waits to see them sizzle again on screen.

Salman Khan - Sonakshi Sinha (Dabangg 3)

It all started with Dabangg for Sonakshi Sinha. Her debut affair was a major success and that was repeated with the film's sequel when she returned as Rajjo. The 'jodi' has been much loved and now that the third part of the film is getting ready to go on floors, Sonakshi Sinha would be returning with Salman Khan in this Arbaaz Khan production. Time for nostalgia indeed!

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Ladies First: Street graffiti art in India gets an unexpected helping ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,350; Jet Airw ...

Top brokerage calls: Credit Suisse maintains outperform on Zee, Nomura ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Rupee gains 10 paise to 68.86 a dollar in opening trade

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watc ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme is 'Garibi Hatao' 2019, will be m ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI-led consortium announces new measures, but kee ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Kangana Ranaut is a perfect pick to play Jayalalitha in Thalaivi; both ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...

Nayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a mis ...

Kangana Ranaut to learn Tamil for Jayalalithaa biopic
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.