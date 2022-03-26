'RRR' storms box office surpassing 'Baahubali 2' opening day earnings

NTR Jr in 'RRR'. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film released in theatres on March 25, 2022. (Screen grab)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created a box-office storm, earning over Rs 220 crore worldwide on its opening day on March 25.



'RRR' SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1... OVERTAKES 'BAAHUBALI 2'... 'RRR' IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA... WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr

SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF...#RRR OFFICIAL POSTER... pic.twitter.com/d6TECxwmqb

According to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the Ram Charan Teja and NTR Jr-starrer collected Rs 223 crore worldwide. With this, the film broke the record set by Baahubali 2, another sensation Rajamouli movie. Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 217 crore on day one.Some others said RRR had collected over Rs 250 crore on its opening day. "FIRST ever Indian movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS figure on the opening day," said columnist Manobala Vijayabalan.

"RRR Movie has grossed more than Rs 250 crore at the WW (world wide)Box office on Day 1," entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted. "This is a new all-time record for an Indian movie."

RRR, a period-drama, that also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is a fictionalised account of the struggle of two Indian revolutionaries against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film, released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil, is running in more than 3,000 theatres across India.

RRR maker Rajamouli is renowned for his grand movies.

"I make films only for theatres, for the audience to come together, watch together," he had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview in 2021. "The way I operate is to see a large number of audience members sitting inside a cinema hall experiencing a film. "