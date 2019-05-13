App
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR rebrands luxury digital format Gold as Luxe, eyes 18% growth in premium theatre offering in 2 years

With this opening, PVR stands at a total screen count of 771 screens at 165 properties in 67 cities.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Multiplex chain operator PVR last week launched Luxe, an ultra-luxurious, tech-enabled cinema at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai under its sub-brand ICON.

PVR took up the rebranding exercise to launch PVR Gold as Luxe. Within the seven-screen complex at PVR Phoenix, it has two ultra-luxury cinemas to cater to the changing demographics of the area.

The company decided to redesign the Gold format to Luxe due to the changing demands in the area where people despite having home screen theatres go to cinemas for a better luxury experience, something that they do not find at home.

From getting world-class technology to focusing on seating to getting a silver screen (a screen that gives more luminosity) which PVR claims are only available with them, the multiplex operator has revamped everything.

Along with this, PVR is redefining its hospitality services by introducing a specially curated food menu by celebrity chefs. It has celebrity chef Sarah Todd, a master mixologist and a top chef of Japan to offer authentic Japanese food on board.

The food and beverage segment of PVR ranges between 20-27 percent and expects it to go higher with the new re-designed screen offering.

It is also focusing more on the hospitality part and joined hands with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to look at staffing. PVR recruited the staff seven months prior to an extensive training programme.

PVR's new flagship property is also promoting a culture of inclusive entertainment for all. With the launch of Luxe, PVR cinemas have marked the launch of the second phase of the Accessible Cinemas Program.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, talked about PVR's focus on the premium segment.

"PVR is looking to increase its premium theatre offering in India. 10 percent of our total screen count is premium. And that number we believe should go up by 15-18 percent in two years from now. Every city will have a minimum of one and maximum of four iconic sizes; that’s the vision we have.”

Betting big on futuristic cinema which Dutta explained as “a blend of a lot of things put together ---- people, service, food technology.”

“Futuristic cinema has the potential of getting consumers to believe that there is a bigger reason to come to cinema than movies," he added.

But PVR is not alone in re-drawing the rules of experiential film watching. Other theatres like Inox have adopted a match of luxury and technology to deliver a film experience.

However, there is still the debate on whether cinemas can survive in India with the growing competition from OTT (over the top) platforms and television. But Dutta says that India is entertainment-starved and that means the country provides more opportunity to grow.

"Let’s see what happened in the US which is a far more evolved market where consumers are far more evolved. The US has a lot of entertainment. They had the best last year in cinema. If that industry with Netflix, Amazon, Soccer, NBA, LA live are managing to do better with more screens more premium screens, adding screen X, IMAXs, 4DX screens, India is way off."

He also added that “The US consumes only English and we consume five languages and we are adding more languages. With PVR live we can do sporting events, we just did football matches. We can do IPL matches, World Cup. I am not saying I am in the business of showing cinema. I can show anything. These are multi-purpose rooms.”
First Published on May 13, 2019 09:42 pm

