PVR keeps on hold release of Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The shortening window between a theatrical release and an over-the-top (OTT) streaming is becoming a concern for the exhibition space.

Multiplex operator PVR is keeping on hold the release of Hindi version of the upcoming venture Thalaivii starring actress Kangana Ranaut.

It looks like another multiplex operator INOX is also taking a similar stand for the release of the Hindi version of Thalaivii.

This is because the Hindi version of the film will be releasing on video streaming platform Netflix in two weeks after its theatrical release.

Due to the COVID-19 impact, the window has already shortened from eight weeks to four weeks.

Adding to the exhibitors' woes is that producers are looking at an even shorter window to release films on OTT.

In a statement, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, Ltd, said, "We are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a 2-week window."

This is why PVR is making an appeal to Kangana Ranaut, producer Vishnu Induri and Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences, on the big screen.

"We have always requested all studios, producers, artistes and other content creators to respect the theatrical window, which has been a time-tested industry practice, agreed to by all stakeholders, for several decades. Considering the severe impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business, PVR Cinemas has already agreed to reduce the 8-week theatrical window to 4 weeks, for all films releasing in the near future," said Gianchandani.

He added that "this (shorter window from 8 to 4) is a temporary step by PVR Cinemas to assist our producer partners in realising the full commercial potential of their films, while keeping the sanctity of theatrical experience, intact."

While Thalavii's Hindi version is looking at a two-week window, the film's Tamil and Telugu version will be releasing in Amazon Prime Video four weeks after its theatrical release.

"We are thankful to Thalaivii team for offering a 4-week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play Thalaivii in Tamil and Telugu language at our cinema."

Experts note that shorter window will be a double whammy for exhibitors as theatres are currently operating at not more than 50 percent occupancy.