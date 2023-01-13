English
    Which were the most-watched shows in India in 2022?

    What Indians liked most on OTT platforms in 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 13, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST
    'House of the Dragon', HBO's prequel to 'Game of Thrones', was among the most-viewed OTT originals in India.

    Media consulting firm Ormax has released its report on the most popular Hindi-language and international OTT content in India in 2022. The most-watched Hindi show was Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Disney + Hotstar), while HBO' House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones, was the most viewed international show.

    Ormax Media calculated viewership of original OTT content by surveying Indian audience on a weekly level. The numbers show how many people watched at least one episode of a series or at least 30 minutes of a movie.

    "It (the data) does not represent the number of accounts used for watching the show/ film, e.g., three members of a family, or two friends, watching

    on the same account are considered as unique audience," the report said.

    According to their survey, the five most-watched Hindi shows were Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness on Hotstar (35.2 million), Aashram season 3 (34.3 million) on MX player, Panchayat season 2 on Amazon Prime (29.6 million), Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Hotstar (23 million) and The Great Indian Murder, also on Hotstar (23 million). 

    Ormax did not survey shows in regional languages. Only Tamil crime-thriller Suzhal: The Vortex (Amazon Prime) received a special mention.

    Among foreign programmes, three out of the five most watched shows streamed on Disney + Hotstar-- House of the Dragon (28.2 million), Moon Knight (23.4 million) and Ms. Marvel (15.1 million). The two others -- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (22 million) and The Boys season 3  (14.2 million) dropped on Amazon Prime.

    Stranger Things season 4 (Netflix) was sixth on the list, with a viewership number of 13.2 million.

    Most-watched movies 

    The most-viewed Hindi film in 2022 were Cuttputlli (26.9 million), A Thursday (25.5 million), Govinda Naam Mera (24.4 million) and Freddy on Hotstar (20.9 million) and Gehraiyaan on Prime (22.3 million).

     
